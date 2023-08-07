Curva Sud Ascoli: «We want investments and prospects suited to what we are proud to defend»

The Curva Sud cannot and will never accept ambiguous and unclear situations related to who represents Ascoli Calcio, at every level and with every role.

In our minds the memory of disqualifications and penalties, investigations and trials relating to football betting is still clear and painful.

Seeing the credibility of what we care about most collapse, is something we don’t wish on anyone.

For us it is slimy and unacceptable and light years away from our ethics.

We don’t want characters linked to a double mandate with the situations described above.

We privately exposed our thoughts to the club but apparently we were not listened to seeing the latest arrivals and their convictions in the football betting investigation.

Youth football is the beating heart of our club and represents the future of the team.

It is the place where young talents from Ascoli have an opportunity to grow in their favorite club.

The involvement of members of the coaching staff in football betting trials and investigations undermines the credibility and integrity of our Ascoli and damages the trust we must place in those who form the minds and hearts of our young players.

We can only take note of the company’s choices, which we firmly do not share. For this reason we remind everyone, both selected and selectors, to take responsibility for their choices and that in Ascoli these characters will be contested from the next outings of our team, unlike the team which will instead be supported in every stadium where will play.

Last but not least, we demand a market and a squad worthy of our being and our coat of arms.

WE ARE LISTENING TO FOOTBALL.

Investments and prospects must be appropriate to what we are proud to defend.

We hope that nothing more needs to be added.

Few words to the wise…

