Curva Sud Milano: «Guest sector: set a ceiling on the ticket price! »

Last year we closed the season by deserting the last trip to Turin, as a sign of protest with Juventus over the cost of the ticket. From this year in Turin a maximum ceiling has been set for the price of the away sector: that’s good!

We hope immediately that this path will be taken by all Serie A clubs, as is already the case in many European championships and as established by UEFA for its own competitions starting this season.

We always look abroad as a model to follow only when it suits the “system”, well we need to take an example also and above all when it is the fans who derive the RIGHT benefits, because without fans there is no football and stadiums are empty during the pandemic have amply demonstrated this.

We well understand the economic interests that are increasingly influencing the world of football, but we cannot accept that it is the fans who fill the stadiums, who pay crazy prices out of their own pockets to attend the matches. Average salaries in Italy have not grown for years and this factor cannot be ignored, if you do not want to risk having full stadiums only when the teams do well, or in big matches, or trying to bring families to the stadium only for games of little importance when the prices are deliberately rock-bottom. We need to find a balance and we need to do it as soon as possible.

This is not just a battle of the Curva Sud Milano or of the fans who, like us, have been the spokesperson for this situation for years. This is a problem for all the fans who fill the stadium and we hope that other supporters will take the road to try and find a solution.

We will be present regardless of the cost of the ticket, reserving the right to decide match by match the initiatives to be taken in case of wicked prices.

Every match we will display the banner to bring Lega Serie A to the turning point we have been waiting for for years:

GUESTS SECTOR:

ATTACH A ROOF TO

TICKET PRICE!

