UDINE. Experience, personality, concreteness. Here is Marco Cusin. The Pordenone center born in 1985 is one of the happiest notes of this season start of the Apu Old Wild West and also last Sunday in Rimini he was among the best in the field.

The former blue player is responding in the best possible way, on the field, to the skeptics who turned up their noses in the summer at his arrival. «People like to talk – says“ Big Cuso ”- that’s how it works around us sports. Often, however, we do not know the past of a player, the sweat and the sacrifices made to get to a certain level. As long as I have fire inside, I continue to play: I want to win and I chose APU, a very ambitious club with a great coach like Boniciolli ».

Just a few weeks ago the Juventus coach spent words of praise for the “senators” Cusin and Antonutti for their professionalism in training. «It’s one of the things he wanted us to bring to the group – explains Cusin – since we have great experience. Michele and I try to transfer to the team the spirit of sacrifice and the desire to help each other ».

The group concept is very clear to the Juventus pivot, capable of mixing good humor and seriousness in the locker room. “There are times when I am strict with myself and with my teammates, other times we laugh and joke. I like to be a unifying element, I’m happy to get to the gym and find everyone with a smile ».

Meanwhile, the team continues on its growth path. “We are only at the beginning, there is a lot to work on. It takes time, the important thing is to be at the top in the last two months ». Finally, a look at the next opponent, whom Cusin knows well: he played with Fortitudo in 2020/21 and the coach was Dalmonte even then. «I also had him as a coach in Pesaro and in the national team, I know that he is very attentive to tactics. The “Effe” will come to Udine to try to redeem the defeat of Cividale, we will have to be careful. They have four strong men in the offensive phase (Aradori, Fantinelli and the two Americans), it will be up to us to limit them ».