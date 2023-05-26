CUT TO: No hope. The hockey team was not good enough for the USA and ends up in the quarterfinals

It’s end! The hockey team lost the quarter-finals of the World Championship to the USA 0:3 and remained far behind defending last year’s bronze medal. Instead of the coveted weekend matches for medals, he will head to Prague on Friday. And after the performances from the basic group and in the quarter-finals, it’s not even a surprise, because despite the absence of stars and injuries to key players, the performance was really bad. Overall, the team takes eighth place, which is historically its worst placing at the World Cup.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

