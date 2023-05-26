Home » CUT TO: No hope. The hockey team was not good enough for the USA and ends up in the quarterfinals
Sports

CUT TO: No hope. The hockey team was not good enough for the USA and ends up in the quarterfinals

by admin

It’s end! The hockey team lost the quarter-finals of the World Championship to the USA 0:3 and remained far behind defending last year’s bronze medal. Instead of the coveted weekend matches for medals, he will head to Prague on Friday. And after the performances from the basic group and in the quarter-finals, it’s not even a surprise, because despite the absence of stars and injuries to key players, the performance was really bad. Overall, the team takes eighth place, which is historically its worst placing at the World Cup.

See also  All four are empty!Tottenham were upset by the Championship team and were out of the FA Cup. Kane had to leave the team if he wanted to win the championship – yqqlm

You may also like

Conference call of the 29th round from 7.15...

Football: Serie B playout, Cosenza-Brescia 1-0 – Football

Who is Filippo Zana, the new Italian hope...

Astrid Guyart, a former fencer on a mission...

Coca-Cola 600 FOX Bet Super 6: Mike Joy...

Google extends its AI service to Spain to...

Dallas writes against Vegas for the first time

Sports TV program of May 26, 2023: on...

in the Eastern Conference final, Boston returns to...

Friday’s gossip: Kane, Rice, Mount, Rabiot, Lavia, Maddison

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy