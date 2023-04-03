Between the cycle paths that start and arrive from Milan, the Naviglio di Bereguardo, along the Ticino, is one of the most beautiful and least frequented: an excellent idea to spend a summer afternoon in the middle of the greenery of an agricultural context that will make you forget you are near the center of Milan.

A bit of Holland near the Lombard capital: the Naviglio di Bereguardo – which starts from Castelletto di Abbiategrasso and flows into it after 19 kilometres in Bereguardo (in Ticino) – it is an artificial canal that crosses a truly suggestive and relaxing agricultural landscape. You can also leave directly from Milan, from the Naviglio Grande.

Cycle paths in Milan, the Naviglio di Bereguardo along the Ticino

Unlike the Naviglio Grande and the Naviglio Pavese, the Naviglio di Bereguardo is narrower and is (usually) less crowded: for this reason it is perfect for a regenerating ride in contact with nature.

The stream – which is from Abbiategrasso straight southbound and keeps away from major roads – is characterized by a paved cycle path, easy and suitable for everyone.The only aspect to point out is that there are no fences between the roadway and the water, but the presence of the lawn next to the cycle path makes the perfectly safe itinerary.

Naviglio di Bereguardo from Milan: information on the cycle path

The cycle path along the Naviglio di Bereguardo can essentially be reached in two ways.

The first is via the Naviglio Grande (it starts in the center of Milan, near Piazza XXIV Maggio), from which the Naviglio di Bereguardo begins in Castelletto di Abbiategrasso. The track, being signposted, is very easy to take.

The second possibility is starting from Abbiategrasso (MI), in the area of ​​the Visconti castle: from there, cycle for about 500 meters towards the south-east and you will find yourself at the beginning of the cycle path that runs along the Naviglio di Bereguardo. The cycle path (one way) is about 20 kilometers longeasily passable in an hour’s ride.

The route – almost entirely straight and with a minimal difference in height – ends in Bereguardo (province of Pavia) at the unmistakable boat bridge, built on the barges that rest on the Ticino river: a historic passage that you will surely have seen in some old photographs hanging on the walls of the restaurants in the Pavia area.

What to see along the Bereguardo cycle path

A few minutes after leaving Abbiategrasso, the cycle path submerges in the middle of the agricultural landscape of the Po Valleywhere there is no trace of cars even in the distance.

Around the sixth kilometre, you will notice a sign: Morimondo. Here, whoever wants to, can temporarily leave the cycle path and continue on the right towards Morimondo Abbey (yes, that of the film “Cado dalle Nubi” by Checco Zalone). The building can be reached after a few minutes of pedaling along a tongue of asphalt that cuts in half a field of corn plants. Morimondo is a Cistercian abbey, in Gothic style, completed way back in 1296. Entrance to the courtyard is free: you will find a huge lawn at the foot of the abbey where you can relax and a bar to have a drink or something to eat. To visit the interior of the building it is not necessary to pay a ticket, but there are opening hours (Who). It is also possible to book a guided tour to admire the cloister, the chapter house and the monks’ work rooms.

From Morimondo to Bereguardo

Closed the parenthesis of Morimondo, you can go back and take the cycle path again of the Naviglio di Bereguardo. Up to the Ponte delle Barche, the route has no other points of historical interest. Between rice paddies, fields and farmhouses, you will easily arrive in Bereguardo. From here, if you still have breath, you can continue to the center of Pavia: it will be sufficient to follow the Ticino first and then, from Zerbolò (PV), a piece of Lombard Via Francigena.



[Photo by: ANBI Lombardia / YouTube]

