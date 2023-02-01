SAFELY CYCLE TOURING





1. Wear the most visible clothing possible

In Europe it is very common to wear yellow vests, although I rarely use them. I opted for the vibrantly colored t-shirts! Safety comes before style is what I think. Especially on the main axes, on the cycle paths, we remain completely sober.

2. Horns

It is interesting to count on a horn. It helps signal your presence and alert pedestrians or drivers of other vehicles, preventing accidents. When noticing something unusual happening, sound the horn, alerting you to the situation.

3.Have a rearview mirror on your bike

The rearview mirror is a good investment for your bike trip. Allows the cyclist to see everything around, making it easier to avoid obstacles and easier to make decisions in general. They don’t need to be very big: they just need to be in the right position, expanding the range of vision.

4.Keep the lights on, even in broad daylight

When I’m on the road, I really like to be noticed. It’s not enough to appease the behavior of some, but it helps. I noticed that people anticipate us better. Traveling with the lights on is definitely an advantage. Especially when driving through a shaded area.

The cyclist who is not seen on the track is at greater risk of having accidents — especially at night —, after all, other drivers or pedestrians will not notice the presence of the bicycle. Therefore, it is very important to invest in bicycle lighting, as it brings more visibility during pedaling. If possible, invest in headlights and rear lighting.

5.Have a helmet

It is the most important protection for the cyclist. Its function is to protect the head region from impacts caused by a fall or by hitting objects. As the cranial region is very sensitive, there is little care to protect it.

With the use of a helmet, the cyclist is protected against serious trauma and injuries caused by accidents, in addition to avoiding possible abrasions and cuts in the head area. The helmet also contributes to the cyclist’s aerodynamics, as it helps to direct the air flow and makes pedaling more fluid. Another interesting point is that its colors can increase visibility in traffic, making the activity safer.

6. Gloves

Gloves provide protection for hands in contact with the handlebars during practice. Those who pedal receive vibrations on the bike in contact with different terrains, whether on land or asphalt, and all these impacts are received by the body, and the hands cushion them.

Thus, the function of gloves is to absorb them and prevent injuries and pain in the hands. They help to reduce the appearance of calluses and inflammation, bring comfort, allow the correct grip on the handlebars and protect the hands from abrasions in case of falls.

7.Glasses

Not always valued by cyclists, they are one of the most important items. They help protect against the sun, bugs, sand, or any dirt that might get into your eyes. In addition, they help the cyclist to be aware of the path and the movements that are happening around.

Visibility is essential when traveling on a bicycle, after all, any moment without seeing can lead to accidents and falls. Therefore, you need to invest in glasses and bring more safety to pedaling.

8. Respect traffic laws

Cyclists in traffic must understand that there are rights and duties, this is essential to pedal properly, without harming traffic and without exposing yourself to unnecessary risks. Not walking on the sidewalk and respecting the red light are some of the laws that must be followed, as they reinforce safety and protection.

9.Avoid pedaling against the grain

It is recommended to always ride in the same direction as the traffic. This is the safest way, as it allows the visualization of obstacles, in addition to being the natural sense of other vehicles and pedestrians. Accidents with cars going in the same direction are also usually less violent than head-on collisions, which is another reason to avoid going the wrong way.

10.Pedal a little in the middle of the road

This is a strategy adopted by some cyclists. Even my son has tried to explain in detail why this is a good strategy:

“Imagine that you are on a road with no shoulder, pedaling on the edge of the asphalt. There’s a car coming in front of you, and another one coming up behind you. What do you think the car behind is going to do?”

Well, most of the time he overtakes anyway… But often he doesn’t have space. And what does he do in this case? Play the car. What would anyone do to save their skin. It falls on the cyclist to avoid a collision.

11.Together, or rather far away

If you’re traveling as a couple like I sometimes do (my husband accompanies me when he can), don’t leave distance between the two bikes on the road. If one of you strays too far, the person ahead will no longer be safe.

In fact, you should preserve a distance of at least 100 m between you, so that cars have enough space to pass twice. This means that they must be able to retreat before passing the one in front.

12.Pretend to turn left

When cars are coming too fast and you anticipate dangerous behavior, raise your hand. Pretend to turn left or make a small gesture to signal the driver to slow down. It works almost every time.

How to avoid being robbed during a bicycle trip?

Being the victim of a bicycle theft during your trip is a real tragedy. Your bike can disappear in just a few seconds of inattention.

Talking about it is not pleasant. I’ve traveled a lot, sometimes in inhospitable places or on the outskirts of big cities. I remember that when I made the journey from Paris to London, the arrows took me to a very sinister place, a periphery of Paris that you cannot imagine visiting. I didn’t feel safe there.

As I pedaled, my sixth sense asked for caution, that’s when I saw a policeman and asked for help to go safely. He accompanied me for two blocks and said: “from here you are safe”.

I learned to trust my sixth sense. On a trip, it is inevitable to find places where that little voice inside you will awaken. Even if nothing scares you, following your instincts is, in my opinion, the best thing to do. In those cases, you just need to move on and find another place where you feel more comfortable.

In addition, it is possible to prevent yourself by investing in locks, padlocks and alarms suitable for your bike.

I recommend investing at least 10% of the price of your bike in a lock. The biggest problem is his weight. Still, locks are still one of the most effective ways to protect against theft. Whoever is on the street to steal bicycles usually goes very well prepared to break most of the common padlocks.

A good solution is to use two types of padlocks. Always choose different models to make it harder for thieves. If you can, invest in a U-lock padlock combined with a steel cable lock, they are an infallible duo against theft. The U-lock will serve to secure the frame and the rear wheel, while the steel cable can lock the seat and the front wheel. Never doubt a thief’s ability and cunning!

A U-Lock of approximately 18 mm, for example, will need a long time to close, which makes it difficult to steal. It is essential to leave the material just on the bike, which makes it very difficult for criminals to act.

Where to attach your bike?

As important as the lock you use is where you store your bike. It’s no use paying dearly for a padlock and not paying attention to where you park. Avoid very thin railings, pilasters or low posts and trees. The most appropriate thing is to lock it in fixed places.

The ideal is to store it in parking lots with bicycle racks. But if you need to park on the street, it’s good to avoid poorly lit places or alleys with little movement. Prefer busy places, such as bus stops or supermarket and store entrances.

In the city

The ideal is to lock the bike in a safe place or leave it in a car park; I have already used this strategy and it only took a conversation with the person in charge.

What I usually do is contact the accommodations where I plan to stay and ask if they have a place where I can leave my bike. If they don’t, I don’t make the reservation.

at the camp

As always, valuables go inside the tent, and the bicycle is secured and camouflaged.

Along the way

I think this is one of the most difficult moments when traveling alone. There are many places to visit. How to do in these cases? I usually leave my bike visible and well secured. For saddlebags, I put a carabiner between them and the luggage rack. This allows you to tie them down and prevent anyone from taking them out or tampering with them. I do this when I visit a tourist spot like castles, museums and churches.

When I go to supermarkets, I put the saddlebags in a shopping cart. Or I put all the most valuable items in a specific bag that I take with me.