Home Sports Cycling, accident for De Vlaeminck: invested in his birthday
Sports

Cycling, accident for De Vlaeminck: invested in his birthday

by admin
Cycling, accident for De Vlaeminck: invested in his birthday

The 75-year-old Belgian champion was hit by a cyclist from the opposite direction. “I have hardly ever fallen in my career. I have pain in my ribs and difficulty breathing well. It could have been worse, I’m still alive ”

Bad scare for Roger De Vlaeminck. The former Belgian champion, during a family outing, was hit by a cyclist from the opposite direction. The champion who turned 75 today, 24th August, broke his collarbone and three ribs. “I have hardly ever fallen in my career. I have pain in my ribs and difficulty breathing well, it is not even possible to laugh. It could have been worse, I’m still alive, ”De Vlaeminck told Het Nieuwsblad.

Palmares

The Belgian is one of the riders with a showcase of absolute value: he won three editions of the Milan-Sanremo (1973, 1978 and 1979), four Paris-Roubaix (1972, 1974, 1975 and 1977), a Tour of Flanders (1977) , one Liege-Bastogne-Liege (1970) and two Tours of Lombardy (1974 and 1976). Like Rik Van Looy and Eddy Merckx, he is the only runner to have won all the classic Monumento at least once. For him also 22 stage wins at the Giro d’Italia.

August 24, 2022 (change August 24, 2022 | 22:24)

© breaking latest news

See also  European men's volleyball: Serbia ko, Italy is playing for gold

You may also like

Ukraine, Rukh-Metalist lasts 4 hours for bomb alerts

Champions League, Rangers, Copenhagen and Dinamo Zagreb qualified

Skateboard breakdancing has become a performance item in...

Friendly match, Barcelona-Manchester City 3-3 –

Chelsea: offer of 120 million to Milan for...

Crippa triumphs in the ten thousand promoted Blue...

from Leao to Isak, the money of the...

Two more golds and two silver super Italy...

Tour of Germany, Ganna returns to victory in...

Super Kvaratskhelia makes Napoli dream Monza takes 4

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy