Bad scare for Roger De Vlaeminck. The former Belgian champion, during a family outing, was hit by a cyclist from the opposite direction. The champion who turned 75 today, 24th August, broke his collarbone and three ribs. “I have hardly ever fallen in my career. I have pain in my ribs and difficulty breathing well, it is not even possible to laugh. It could have been worse, I’m still alive, ”De Vlaeminck told Het Nieuwsblad.

Palmares

The Belgian is one of the riders with a showcase of absolute value: he won three editions of the Milan-Sanremo (1973, 1978 and 1979), four Paris-Roubaix (1972, 1974, 1975 and 1977), a Tour of Flanders (1977) , one Liege-Bastogne-Liege (1970) and two Tours of Lombardy (1974 and 1976). Like Rik Van Looy and Eddy Merckx, he is the only runner to have won all the classic Monumento at least once. For him also 22 stage wins at the Giro d’Italia.