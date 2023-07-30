Cycling alone: ​​pros and cons of solo cycling

I always see the big groups on bicycles, all dressed the same as a team. But also small groups of 2 or 3 who leave quickly and easily. But I ride my bike alone, practically always if it’s road and gravel, almost always if it’s MTB. And more than one friend always asks me how I do it, if I’m not bored, and if I’m not worried that something might happen to me. Typically falling but also something more serious.

In reality, for me, riding a bike alone is more a necessity than a choice, and above all at the beginning I wondered if it was worth it, getting lost all the social aspect of cycling, from group chats to a beer together at the end of the tour. Then I learned to appreciate the positive aspects, and to organize myself to minimize risks and problems.

Riding a bike alone: ​​the pros and cons

It’s my experience, I don’t pretend that they are one-size-fits-all or immutable rules. But riding the bike on my own has led me to weigh these pros and cons and plan accordingly.

1. Cycling alone is more flexible

For me, cycling is more pleasure and discovery than training. Not that there isn’t the effort, of course, but I don’t leave the house with a schedule to follow. I leave the house by bicycle with in mind a tour to do, a goal to reach. Something that I discovered on the various Facebook groups that share routes and advice, or that enlightened me by looking at a map or – why not – passing through it in some other way. And ride the bike alone like this it allows me a lot more flexibility: I start when I want, I go at the speed I want, I stop when I want and if necessary I also go back when I want. Because I can’t always do everything I want and I take it philosophically: an unmet goal is a good chance for another round.

2. It’s time for just me

It is exactly the same as for running or going to the mountains to walk: I call it “My Business Time” (actually I call it in a more vulgar way, but we understand each other; and in reality by bicycle it is well over an hour), the English call it “only time” but the concept is clear. Dedicating time to yourself, and to your thoughts, is one of the greatest luxuries I can afford. Because true luxury is time. And more or less the same thing always happens: after you break your breath and loosen up your muscles I stop thinking about pedaling and the thoughts begin to flow loose, fast, clear in my mind. It’s incredible how after a nice bike ride, road, gravel or MTB, things appear much clearer to me. I often think of solutions I hadn’t thought of, things I hadn’t considered, connections between facts I hadn’t grasped, or simply creative ideas come to me that otherwise, sitting on the sofa, would not have occurred to me.

3. Unfortunately the effort is all yours

Yes, this is a deleterious aspect of cycling alone: ​​the effort is all yours. There is no one to push you uphill or somehow it lifts you up with the pace, there is no one who cuts you the wind or shelter you from the lateral one, there is no one to pull the muzzle towards you when you are practically in reserve. I admit that by going out in a group I could perhaps do more and better than I do alone, and this is certainly a con against cycling alone.

4. I have to organize myself better

It’s true that there is generally a lot of solidarity between cyclists, and if you happen to get a flat there is always someone who passes by and asks you if you need help. Not all but generally there is someone. But in short going out by bike on your own also means organizing yourself betterprimarily due to mechanical problems but also for drinking and refreshment, because there is no one nearby with a spare bar or water bottle.

5. I also have to worry about who is waiting for me at home

If there’s someone at home waiting for you, and I have family waiting for me, every ten minutes late is a thought. So I do this: before leaving I say which tour I intend to do, and reasonably at what time I’ll be back. Which doesn’t mean never changing itinerary – contrary to what I do going to the mountains alone – but in any case I always have my phone with me, and if the detour is well over ten minutes, either it starts to get dark, or I I stopped more than I thought because I was in reserve fired, I send a message. It costs nothing and avoids unnecessary anxiety.

6. It is better to predict trouble

Red light behind always charged and always on. Phone unlocked with the single rescue number App always on the home screen. And phone charged. Moreover, the last call is always the one at home, in case someone needs to look for a number to dial. ID card in the pocket of the shirt, or in the pouch when I go gravel or MTB. I always wear a helmet, even if I go to get ice cream, and I don’t want to find out if it’s really needed or not, when in doubt I put it on and amen. And a few months ago I also installed Tocsen on my helmet, a fall sensor which sends an alert home if I don’t respond within 1′ to the notification on my smartphone in the event of an accident.

Photo on Craig Dennis / Markus Spiske / Maty Podrouzek

Advertising

You may also be interested in…