Home Sports Cycling, another podium for Naturosa Bike & Co. Ragusa
Sports

Cycling, another podium for Naturosa Bike & Co. Ragusa

by admin
Cycling, another podium for Naturosa Bike & Co. Ragusa

Another lap, another race and another podium for Naturosa Bike & Co. Ragusa which, last Sunday, in Palermo, in a road competition, instead of the usual race on a mountain bike track, recorded Aurora’s third place Distefano in the Female Beginners category. Good behaviour, in terms of performance, also for her brother, Giovanni Distefano, who finished fifth in the Juniores category. Ninth position, on the other hand, for Leonardo Tumino among the second year rookies, while the fifth position of Federico Occhipinti among the first year rookies should also be noted. In this same category, Lorenzo Polizzi tenth. Unlucky, however, Vincenzo Giannetti was forced to retire after a bad fall. “The boys – comments the president, Giuseppe Nascondiglio – were ready for this road competition and they were really very good. Couldn’t have hoped for better. We have laid the foundations to achieve other important results in the next competitions”.

See also  Football Nfl, the story of Maxx Crosby, star of the Vegas Raiders

You may also like

Women’s Champions League: Chelsea beat holders Lyon in...

U18 Men’s Ice World Championships: China wins two...

At the French Tennis Federation, a large-scale social...

Sky Sports – NBA basketball, 5 matches broadcast...

The basketball players of Barcelona in the Europa...

“Come to Milan”. Inter aim for Lazzari

The opening ceremony of the series of activities...

Champions League: Defending champions Lyon out after penalty...

Antonella Palmisano’s nightmare: “I don’t have control over...

Christophe Laporte wins his second classic in three...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy