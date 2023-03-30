Another lap, another race and another podium for Naturosa Bike & Co. Ragusa which, last Sunday, in Palermo, in a road competition, instead of the usual race on a mountain bike track, recorded Aurora’s third place Distefano in the Female Beginners category. Good behaviour, in terms of performance, also for her brother, Giovanni Distefano, who finished fifth in the Juniores category. Ninth position, on the other hand, for Leonardo Tumino among the second year rookies, while the fifth position of Federico Occhipinti among the first year rookies should also be noted. In this same category, Lorenzo Polizzi tenth. Unlucky, however, Vincenzo Giannetti was forced to retire after a bad fall. “The boys – comments the president, Giuseppe Nascondiglio – were ready for this road competition and they were really very good. Couldn’t have hoped for better. We have laid the foundations to achieve other important results in the next competitions”.