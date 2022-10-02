Home Sports Cycling, Bernocchi Cup: Viviani, Trentin, Ulissi and Alaphilippe … Who after Evenepoel?
Cycling, Bernocchi Cup: Viviani, Trentin, Ulissi and Alaphilippe … Who after Evenepoel?

Cycling, Bernocchi Cup: Viviani, Trentin, Ulissi and Alaphilippe … Who after Evenepoel?

In the second round of the Lombard Triptych Elia books himself to succeed the Belgian world champion in the roll of honor. The start at 11

Today at 11 in Legnano the 103rd edition of the Bernocchi Cup kicks off, the second round of the Lombard Triptych (Bax’s success on Thursday at the Agostoni) which will end tomorrow with the Tre Valli. There are 25 teams present with 175 riders at the start for the 190 km scheduled with arrival and departure from the Lombard city. Among the most anticipated Elia Viviani who yesterday returned to road success at the Tour of Croatia. A victory that had been missing for 233 days. Together with the Ineos sprinter, eyes on Trentin and Ulissi – both UAE Emirates – and on the French Alaphilippe. But also pay attention to the pedal stroke of Consonni (Alpecin).

The after Remco

In the roll of honor the winner will succeed the Belgian Remco Evenepoel. Last season the new world champion was the protagonist of a solitary action in the rain that he thrilled. A sort of appetizer for 2022 where Remco has revived the theme at the San Sebastian Classic and at the World Championship. Last year the Belgian triumphed in front of Covi, today at the start.

