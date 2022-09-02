In a post on Facebook, the former coach enters the heavy climate of the Federciclismo for the sponsorship puzzle. “I was sent back from Tokyo to Italy because there were no passes: Dagnoni, maybe now you can understand what I felt in those days. You had no respect for me “

Davide Cassani was the professional coach and coordinator of the national teams from 2014 to 2021, called by the then president of the Federciclismo Renato Di Rocco. After the World Cup in Belgium he was replaced by Daniele Bennati, a trusted man by the new federal president Dagnoni and the team manager of the Amadio national teams. In a post on Facebook addressed to Dagnoni, Cassani recalls the great bitterness he felt in July 2021, just before the Tokyo Olympics, when he was sent back to Italy, without being able to allow him to follow the track races with the Ganna quartet, with the sorry there were no passes available. Here is what the former professional from Romagna wrote.

THE POST — Question by Pier Augusto Stagi to the president Cordiano Dagnoni: What is your state of mind at the moment? “Of great discouragement, because by now I dedicate my whole life to this mission. You see that I am getting goosebumps, because I assure you that I put my heart and passion into it. In recent weeks I have received messages of solidarity from everyone, especially the technicians. Everyone is close to me and the results prove it and I swear to you that this thing really hurts me (and as he says it, the voice breaks with emotion, ed). “ See also Dinamo, signs of recovery from Bologna

THE MEMORY — Today, reading the interview that Pier Augusto Stagi gave you, I went back to 12 months ago. It was a flash, a succession of images, memories, feelings, emotions that, even today, reject me in an infinite sadness. You, president, say: “by now I dedicate my whole life to this mission” then again: “I put my heart and passion into it”. I spent 8 years in the federation, I gave my all to try to do something useful. I have never and I repeat NEVER thought of my work as a source of income but, as you say, Cordiano, to a MISSION. It is not the time to list in detail what little good I have done for the federation without mentioning the 4 Europeans and the two World Time Trials I won. I was massacred for the simple fact that I appeared on television with Enervit and Suzuki. But they were sponsors of the national team and why should I say no to the request of two of our sponsors? Was I doing something wrong? I have always tried to make the interest of the federation as I think you did. In spite of all this, I was kicked out of you. I am not referring to the non-renewal but to the way in which it happened. You took away from me the greatest joy a coach can have: sharing the victory of their boys.

TRACK — “You knew very well that Marco Villa’s quartet would fight for the Gold and that’s why you made me calls from Roberto Amadio two days before my departure for Tokyo. Even today those words echo in my head: “Davide, you can’t stay in Tokyo for the track races because there is no pass for you”. That day if you had punched me in the face you would have hurt me a lot less. But maybe now you can understand what I felt in those days. You say that you put your heart and passion into it and you get goosebumps just thinking about it. Try to think what I felt in those days of August last year. Like you, I put my heart and passion but it wasn’t enough. Since this case broke out, I have not opened my mouth, I have refused interviews but reading your words I could not resist. I think you are an honest person, I think you have nothing to do with those 106,000 euros but, perhaps because of others, you are now in the eye of the storm. For this I am sure that only now you can understand my state of mind of last year. And again, I didn’t feel offended at being replaced (your sacrosanct right) but the way you did it. When a person puts his heart, passion and honesty into the work he does he has the right to be respected, always. And you, respect for me, did not have it ”. See also Volleyball Champions League: Trento in the final, Perugia knocked out in the golden set

