Sonny Colbrelli, forced to retire after the cardiac arrest on 21 March last at the Volta Catalunya and the subsequent implantation of the defibrillator, is ready to begin his second life. With tears in his eyes at the beginning, then more relaxed, the 32-year-old from Brescia spoke in front of many people about what awaits him. Confirming what was said to the Gazzetta by general manager Milan Erzen: a contract still until 2024 with the Bahrain-Victorious team as ambassador and liaison role between athletes and staff.

new goals

—

“After that March 21 at the Tour of Catalonia my life changed – said Colbrelli -. During the days in the hospital I realized that my life would change. It wasn’t easy in those days, but I realized that there is only one life. The bike gave me and took away a lot, I’m a realist. I’ve never been a phenomenon, I’ve always put a lot of effort into it. Now I had to stop, but I still feel lucky. Few people can talk about my experience, because after a cardiac arrest in most cases one dies. Now I have great support from many people, the family helps me a lot and other priorities have immediately replaced the bike. I hope to give much more to cycling, starting to play a new role in the Bahrain Victorious ”.