Home Sports Cycling, Colbrelli’s Roubaix one year ago. What now dreams of returning
Sports

Cycling, Colbrelli’s Roubaix one year ago. What now dreams of returning

by admin
Cycling, Colbrelli’s Roubaix one year ago. What now dreams of returning

On October 3, 2021, the great Classica del pavè was back in Italy after 22 years. Three months after the cardiac arrest at the Vuelta Catalunya and the beginning of a new life

Today, a year ago, Sonny Colbrelli triumphed in the sprint in the Paris-Roubaix, which returned to Italy after 22 years: the Belgian Vermeersch and the Dutch Van der Poel were beaten. It was the high point of his career: his exultation on the velodrome lawn remains in history.

Three months later, on March 21, the cardiac arrest at the Vuelta Catalunya in Spain. Colbrelli risked dying and was saved by a nurse with a defibrillator. Back in Italy, he underwent heart surgery in Padua and was implanted with a subcutaneous defibrillator, a life-saving instrument. Now, at 32, the man from Brescia rides a bike with amateurs and waits to understand what his future as a professional cyclist will be. Under the current Italian rules, competitive activity is prohibited. But those images of the Roubaix cannot be forgotten.

October 3, 2022 (change October 3, 2022 | 20:09)

© breaking latest news

See also  Cycling, World Championships 2022: the time trial arrives and Italy drops the ace Ganna

You may also like

Volkswagen Gen.Travel, the shuttle instead of short-haul flights

Inter-Barcelona, ​​Xavi: “The double challenge is decisive, it...

Chinese Super League Prospects: Three Towns Taishan Reenacts...

Monza, so Galliani took Pessina, Sensi and Caprari...

Cycling, Gravel World Championships: Sunday Van der Poel...

Ajax-Napoli, Spalletti: “We play to the limit to...

Palladino wins “his” Genoese derby and Monza pays...

Ibrahimovic in the cast of the series on...

World Table Tennis Championship men’s team: Zhang Benzhi...

Ajax, Schreuder: “We know how to stop Kvara....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy