Two giants like Valentino Rossi and Marquez. An hour of pure entertainment made up of overtaking and tricks that sent the 15,000 spectators in Benidorm into ecstasy, which was hosting the first historic cyclo-cross world cup race on the Costa Blanca. Mathieu Van der Poel did not want to leave anything to Van Aert and in the end she took the 13th round of the World Cup by beating her rival Van Aert in a breathtaking sprint. It was their last test before the Hoogerheide World Championship in Holland on February 5th and it was truly spectacular, on a sunny spring day. A celebration of people and young people, families and children, repaid by an exhilarating duel. For Van der Poel it is the second victory in the cross this winter and above all it has put in Van Aert’s head the doubt that at the World Cup it will not be so easy for the Flemish to take the fourth world championship he has been chasing since the winter and which would allow him to equal Van der Poel. Meanwhile, a frightening superiority over his rivals remains in our eyes: a challenge that will continue in the great classics, from white roads to Sanremo to Flanders and Roubaix.