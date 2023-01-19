Home Sports Cycling, Down Under: Dennis of Jumbo-Visma wins. Germans first of the Italians
Cycling, Down Under: Dennis of Jumbo-Visma wins. Germans first of the Italians

Cycling, Down Under: Dennis of Jumbo-Visma wins. Germans first of the Italians

At the finish line of the second stage in Adelaide, the 32-year-old home rider preceded his compatriot Vine (UAE Emirates) and the Swiss Schmid (Soudal Quick-Step). The Italian Bettiol arrives with more than 2′ and loses the leader’s jersey

Australian party in the second stage of the Tour Down Under. Jumbo-Visma’s 32-year-old Rohan Dennis triumphed at the finish line in Adelaide (Brighton-Victor Harbor of 154.8 km) with a 2” lead over his 27-year-old compatriot Jay Vine (Uae Emirates) and the 23-year-old Swiss Mauro Schmid (Soudal-Quick step). The first success of the season for the “bumblebees” was built 20 km from the finish when a small group that also included Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) then 4th at 2″ and the winner of the last Giro d’Italia Jai ​​Hindley (Bora) arrived 5th at 5″.

There is also Germani

The group was ruled by Caleb Ewan with Tiberi – best of the Italians – 23rd. A stage victory that allows the Australian to wear the leader’s jersey dressed up to now by Alberto Bettiol (the Italian had won the time trial prologue on Tuesday while today he arrived at the finish line over 2′ late). Behind him his compatriot Vine – leader of the climbers classification – at 3″ and the American Magnus Sheffield (Ineos) at 12″. The first Italian in the general classification is the 20-year-old Lorenzo Germani (Groupama-Fdj) 14th at 22”. In today’s fraction Manuele Boaro (Astana) put himself on display as he was the protagonist of a breakaway in the first part of the race. An attempt that allowed him to be awarded as the most combative athlete of the day. Tomorrow is the third stage from Norwood to Czmpbelltown (116.8km).

January 19 – 10:07

