Home » Cycling emotion, Pantani and the Cuneo-Pinerolo one with Coppi alone in the lead. Grasso and Genovesi respond to readers – Corriere TV
An excerpt from the live broadcast for season ticket holders dedicated to the Giro d’Italia between sport, customs and literature

«The emotion, the unpredictable? We look for him in this sport.” The writer Fabio Genovesi answers with the columnist Aldo Grasso the questions of the readers in the appointment of «Courier Conversations» dedicated to the Giro d’Italia. We present a short excerpt.

Individual and collective memories

The surprises of edition number 106, the memory of Marco Pantani, the individual and collective memories of a country that is observed through the prism of cycling. As in 1949, the year of the Superga tragedy, a few days after which the Giro arrives in Turin. «I have always thought – recalls Aldo Grasso – that Fausto Coppi, a great friend of Valentino Mazzola (historic captain of the Grande Torino, ndr), had drawn from Superga the strength for the most memorable stage ever, the famous Cuneo-Pinerolo. That of Mario Ferretti’s radio incipit: “A single man is in charge, his shirt is white-blue, his name is Fausto Coppi .. ‘” ». And the story continues. The meeting moderated by Maria Serena Natale is reserved for subscribers of Corriere della Sera. You can watch here the full version of the event.

May 17, 2023 – Updated May 17, 2023, 5:32 PM

