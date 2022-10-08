Remco Evenepoel and Oumaima Rayane said yes. The 22-year-old Belgian from Quick-Step also crowned from a personal point of view, on Friday in Dilbeek, a season that from a sporting point of view was simply extraordinary: 15 successes including the Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Vuelta and above all the championship of the world on September 25 in Wollongong, Australia. Remco married his longtime girlfriend, Oumaima Rayane, a Belgian of Moroccan descent. He had already decided to give up on Lombardy, precisely because he was not sure he would be able to get there in shape after such a demanding season. He will now go on vacation before planning 2023.