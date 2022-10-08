Home Sports Cycling: Evenepoel party, he married his Oumaima
Sports

Cycling: Evenepoel party, he married his Oumaima

by admin
Cycling: Evenepoel party, he married his Oumaima

In Dilbeek, Belgium, a civil ceremony for the new world champion who will now go on vacation

Remco Evenepoel and Oumaima Rayane said yes. The 22-year-old Belgian from Quick-Step also crowned from a personal point of view, on Friday in Dilbeek, a season that from a sporting point of view was simply extraordinary: 15 successes including the Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Vuelta and above all the championship of the world on September 25 in Wollongong, Australia. Remco married his longtime girlfriend, Oumaima Rayane, a Belgian of Moroccan descent. He had already decided to give up on Lombardy, precisely because he was not sure he would be able to get there in shape after such a demanding season. He will now go on vacation before planning 2023.

7 October – 21:23

© breaking latest news

See also  What Made Hacksaw Jim Duggan So Great?

You may also like

Swatek brings 9 consecutive victories to the semi-finals...

Zielinski plays the charge: “We want to make...

The World Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu is...

Fencing, the Champions League in Cagliari: from Garozzo...

Warriors will investigate the leak of the Dream...

Gaudino: “Ventrone was a master, but the 2006...

Milan-Juve, four Italians on the pitch: (almost) never...

Journey to Vlahovic’s Belgrade: when Dusan was “the...

Insigne, Ospina, Koulibaly, Mertenz, Ruiz: crisis far from...

Liga, Gattuso wins with his Valencia on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy