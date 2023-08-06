Cycling, Filippo Ganna triumphs at the Track World Championships in Glasgow: he is gold in the pursuit

Philip Ganna won gold in pursuit ai Cycling World Championships on the Glasgow track. The blue triumphed managing to beat the British Daniel Bigham with only 54 thousandths of a second ahead. “Thanks to Bigham for this battle in this fantastic velodrome,” commented Ganna after the win. “We made a good approach”, he added, “although not perfect”. It is the sixth time that the Verbania champion has achieved this result.

This is the second medal for Italy in the individual pursuit. Previously Jonathan Milan had obtained the bronze, clearly imposing himself in the duel with the Portuguese Ivo Oliveira.

