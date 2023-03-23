The first success of the season has arrived for Almo Nial Nizzoli who, last Sunday, in Cassanigo di Cotignola, in the province of Ravenna, had the opportunity to highlight the value of the entire group. In particular, first place for Giacomo Cannizzaro who ruled the opponents and fifth for Leonardo Sabet. An even more important result due to the fact that, with reference to the Juniores category, there were at least 120 riders at the starting line who battled it out along a fairly angular circuit with some very technical sections. In Napola, in the province of Trapani, on the other hand, the other group led by diesse Giorgio Scribano took sixth place with Luca Brancato in the Students category and eleventh with Andrea Tirendi, after a careful performance that could have guaranteed better satisfaction although the competition, also in this case, was very fierce.

“In the meantime, however – underlines Giuseppe D’Aquila of Almo Nial Nizzoli – we are

managed to obtain the first success and the patron of the Emilia-Sicilian company, Auro

Nizzoli, feels very satisfied, together with the president Salvatore D’Aquila,

because it means that the path taken is the right one and we obviously hope

may it continue like this for the foreseeable future”.