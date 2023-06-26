Cycling: Geschke starts at the Tour de France – Bauhaus and Arndt there

Status: 06/26/2023 5:25 p.m

Professional cyclist Simon Geschke will start in the Tour de France which starts on Saturday (01.07.23). This was announced by his cycling team Cofidis. For the 37-year-old it is the eleventh participation in the world‘s most important event in cycling. His compatriot Maximilian Walscheid is ready to replace him.

Geschke, who wants to end his career next year, surprisingly wore the mountain jersey for nine days at the 2022 Tour of France. Shortly before Paris, however, he had to give up the lead to the eventual winner of the Tour, Jonas Vingegaard.

In the spring, Geschke was thrown back by a corona disease. In the road race for the German championship at the weekend, the mountain specialist crossed the finish line in ninth place.

So far seven German participants

So far, seven German tour participants are known. On Sunday, Bahrain-Victorious announced the participation of German pros Nikias Arndt and Phil Bauhaus.

Also at the start are the Germans John Degenkolb (Team DSM-Firmenich), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Nils Politt and Emanuel Buchmann from Team Bora-hansgrohe.

