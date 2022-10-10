Over 1,700 amateurs, representing 43 nations, competed in the Gran Fondo Il Lombardia Enel Green Power, organized by Rcs Sport the day after the great show of the 116th professional Giro di Lombardia. The 111.2 km of the track (113.5 km without the Muro di Sormano), with start and finish in Cantù, created a great selection among the competitors who, in addition to tackling mythical climbs such as the tremendous Muro di Sormano and Ghisallo, they found impervious weather conditions that surrounded a day of great cycling.