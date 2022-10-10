Home Sports Cycling, Granfondo Lombardia, party in the rain for 1700 amateurs
Runners from 43 nations along the 111 kilometers of the track with start and finish in Cantù

Over 1,700 amateurs, representing 43 nations, competed in the Gran Fondo Il Lombardia Enel Green Power, organized by Rcs Sport the day after the great show of the 116th professional Giro di Lombardia. The 111.2 km of the track (113.5 km without the Muro di Sormano), with start and finish in Cantù, created a great selection among the competitors who, in addition to tackling mythical climbs such as the tremendous Muro di Sormano and Ghisallo, they found impervious weather conditions that surrounded a day of great cycling.

The appointment closed the season of cycling events dedicated to amateurs, organized by RCS Sports & events and RCS Active Team. The podium of the men’s race: Pietro Dutto preceded Loic Ruffaut (France) and Rossano Mauti. Women: victory of Luise Valentin (Denmark) over Rebi Robisch (Germany) and Sonia Passuti.

