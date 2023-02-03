The second stage of the Etoile de Besseges in France has been neutralised. The choice came after a terrifying accident 25 km from the finish involving a large number of runners. The one who saw it badly was the 24-year-old Frenchman Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies), who remained suspended in the air for a few minutes, clinging to the parapet of the bridge where the accident occurred, before being saved.