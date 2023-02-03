Home Sports Cycling, great fear in Besseges in France: maxi-fall, Ferron suspended in the air
Cycling, great fear in Besseges in France: maxi-fall, Ferron suspended in the air

The second stage of the Etoile de Besseges was neutralized with 25 km to go after a terrifying crash because all the ambulances were busy rescuing the injured. The Frenchman from TotalEnergies has the worst, hanging for infinite moments on the abutment of a bridge before being saved

The second stage of the Etoile de Besseges in France has been neutralised. The choice came after a terrifying accident 25 km from the finish involving a large number of runners. The one who saw it badly was the 24-year-old Frenchman Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies), who remained suspended in the air for a few minutes, clinging to the parapet of the bridge where the accident occurred, before being saved.

The stage was canceled because all the ambulances following the race were busy rescuing the riders.

