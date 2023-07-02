Cycling holidays in Tuscany between sea, art and nature

There are two possibilities to organize cycling holidays in Tuscany: choose a real cycle touring itinerary to be done in stagesindependently or relying on the many local tour operators, or be based in one of the many tourist areas of Tuscany and explore it day by day in the saddle. Both solutions can be suitable for everyone, even for families with children, as long as you organize yourself carefully, not underestimating distances or differences in height, which can cut your legs in the summer, or by acquiring a pedal-assisted bicycle for first-timers and is not well trained.

Al inseparable combination between Tuscany and bicycle we have already dedicated some in-depth articles: in this one on the most beautiful routes we talk about the 190 km of routes in the Val d’Orcia, the permanent circuit of the Eroica entirely on white roads, the itineraries in the Valdarno between Florence and Arezzo, the nature trails inside the Maremma regional park and discovering the Etruscan coast by bike; here instead we talk about the most beautiful routes to do in the summer by bicycle in Tuscany including the bike tour of the 4 DOCG wines and the Chianti one, the Fucecchio marshes area and the discovery of the other Tuscany in the Tuscan-Romagnolo Apennines and in the Casentino forests.

But this is only part of the possibilities for cycling holidays in Tuscany.

Cycling holidays in Tuscany: cycling itineraries to do in stages

There are two i’s main cycling itineraries to be done in stages during cycling holidays in Tuscany.

The first is the Tirrenic Cycle Route, the project of a long cycle path from Ventimiglia to Rome which has already been funded, already has some stretches built (in Versilia from Massa to Viareggio, in Lunigiana, in the Municipality of Livorno and then between San Vincenzo, Piombino, Castiglione della Pescaia, in Monte Argentario and also in the Maremma Regional Park) and now it will have new funds from the Recovery Plan. For the rest at the moment it is a question of pedaling on secondary roads and, sometimes, tackling some stretches of the main tourist arteries of the coast. The second is obviously the Francigena, which for some years now has also had a specific route for cycle tourists. Having said that the cycling route avoids some stretches that are more demanding than the one on foot, the Via Francigena by bike in Tuscany is still 480 km to do in 17 stagesfrom the Cisa Pass to Acquapendente.

For the better ones, the interesting thing could be to do the Via degli Dei by MTB: the Via degli Dei is the path that has always been connects Bologna and Florence crossing the Apennines at the Futa pass, has begun to enjoy a good reputation since Wu Ming 2 published the guide with Ediciclo and for some years now there is also the track for MTBs (ideally 1 day from Florence to Futa, and 1 from Futa in Bologna).

Cycling holidays in Tuscany: where to go

In addition to the great cycling itineraries in stages, there are many other opportunities to be seized by bicycle during a holiday in Tuscany. For example the Path of Reclamation, 70 km from Chiusi to Arezzoalways on the route of an old disused railway, therefore separated from traffic, flat and suitable for families with children, all on white roads in the heart of the Etruscan civilization and very beautiful from a landscape point of view.

A modular alternative is the so-called Renaissance ringa cycle itinerary of 250 kilometers that can be done in 8 stages or managed differently with 10 variants (with distances from 5 to a maximum of 25 kilometers) for discover the surroundings of Florence.

Theme wine & bike there is theMontalbano ringamong Medici Villas, Etruscan finds, parish churches from other times and obviously good wine tastings.

For the MTB or gravel backpacking and adventure lovers There is the Lunigiana Traila circular route of 230 km and 6700 meters of positive altitude difference, all at high altitude, with an ideal start and finish in Aulla or Pontremoli (mostly because they can be reached by train) with various support structures for sleeping and refreshments.

Those who love adventure and wild nature can go as far as the Casentino forestsone of the largest and most beautiful wild areas in Italy, on the ridge between Tuscany and Romagna, where there is no shortage of MTB itineraries as well as refuges, B&Bs and other base establishments.

But above all, for those who want to have an all-MTB holiday, in Tuscany there is very little better than theElba Island with many off-road routes to do on the pedals between wild nature and the sea (for example, we did the one on Monte Calamita).

A nice interlude for those who are spending a beach holiday in Versilia is thePuccini itinerary to cycle from Viareggio to Torre del Lago, entering the Macchia Lucchese until you can enjoy the view of the Apuan Alps.

Finally, for lovers of real climbs, fatigue and GPM, the area of Mugello has set up a series of routes called Mugelloinbike, complete with detection totems, cards and dedicated services.

