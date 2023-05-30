Cycling in Saudi Arabia in the desert in Al Ula

You can go cycling in Saudi Arabia in the desert? Yes indeed, and it is an absolute experience, above all in AlUla area, the ancient oasis city located in the north-west of Saudi Arabia. The country is opening up to tourism and focuses on sporting experiences, from trekking to climbing to cycling. In particular, the area is following a path to become a global cycling hub.

Cycling in Saudi Arabia in the desert in AlUla

AlUla hosts some of the most important world heritage sites which hold 200,000 years of largely unexplored human history and 7,000 years of uninterrupted human civilization, including the Nabatean Kingdom which left behind impressive monuments at Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site and largest preserved site from the Nabatean civilization south of Petra.

The landscape of Al Ula offers the setting ideal for a wide range of sporting activitiesincluding extreme sports suitable for everyone, running, trekking, climbing, hiking, equestrian activities and, of course, cycling as well as wellness programs such as yoga in the oasis.

Cycling routes in Al Ula

With a variety of natural assets such as sandstone mountains, volcanic plateaus and winding roads, AlUla’s environments offer suitable routes for all cyclists: from amateurs to enthusiasts to professionals.

Phillip Jones, RCU Chief Tourism Officer of the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “Cycling is integral to AlUla’s future vision, as its beautiful natural landscape, characterized by sandstone mountains, volcanic plateaus and winding roads, makes it a ideal cycling destination for enthusiasts from all over the world.

Our strategy intends to grow AlUla as sustainable tourist destination, and that means doing everything we can to protect and keep the environment and historical-cultural heritage intact, while sharing the stories of AlUla with the whole world.

Cycling in Saudi Arabia

Cycling is central to this strategy as a sustainable, healthy and environmentally friendly activity. It helps us preserve these natural assets that have been around for over 7,000 years and it is our job to preserve them for future generations. We intend to do this by creating an infrastructure that puts cycling at the center of everything”.

AlUla strongly promotes sustainable modes of transport, which include a bike hub, bike trails, desert bike tours, mountain bikes and even electric bikes in Hegra.

AlUla has hosted several successful cycling events, including the Saudi Tour, category 2.1 race on the UCI calendar, in 2022 and in 2023. Cyclists who participated in these events had the opportunity to compete among Arabia’s beautiful desert landscapes, its cultural heritage and oases.

A middle name sponsorship deal was recently signed with the Team Jayco AlUla, based in Australia, regarded as one of the world‘s best cycling teams, with the aim of introducing AlUla to 1.7 billion road cycling spectators and sports fans around the world.

Phillip Jones went on to add: “We are investing in the creation of infrastructure to support new talent and year-round use of the bicycle and, thanks to the continuous evolution of the same, we can promote the culture of the bicycle throughout the country, encouraging people to use it to move and have fun in a safe and healthy environment”.

What to do in and around AlUla

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in the north-west of Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, which it extends for 22,561 sq kmencompasses a lush valley of oases, towering sandstone mountains, and ancient cultural heritage sites that date back thousands of years to the reigns of the Lihyan and Nabatean kingdoms.

The best known and most recognized site of AlUla is Hegra, the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia. An ancient city of 52 hectares, Hegra was the main southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is made up of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades carved into the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled settlement. Current research suggests that Hegra was the southernmost outpost of the Roman Empire after the conquest of the Nabataeans by the Romans in 106 AD

Apart from Hegra, AlUla is also home to the ancient Dadan, capital of the Dadan and Lihyan kingdoms and considered one of the most developed 1st millennium BC cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open-air library with hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages. AlUla Old Town, a labyrinth of more than 900 mud-brick houses that have been developing since at least the 12th century, is also the Hijaz Railway and Hegra Fort, key places in the history and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia.

