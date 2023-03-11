Status: 03/10/2023 7:02 p.m

Cyclist Lennard Kämna has lost the lead in the long-distance Tirreno-Adriatico. The 26-year-old finished fifth on stage five – not enough to defend the blue jersey.

The Slovenian Primoz Roglic is first in the overall standings after his second success, Kämna is four seconds behind in second place. “I’m a little disappointed that I lost the shirt” said Kamna. “It was still a good performance. The wind made the race harder, but also more hectic and tactical because you had to follow the wind. The last kilometer was really tough.”

Wind prevents attacks

The stage had to be shortened by almost three kilometers as wind speeds of 65 kilometers per hour prevailed at the finish in Fonte Lardina. Since the wind mainly came from the front, the expected attacks on the final climb didn’t materialize.

Roglic took the lead in a large group just a few meters from the finish and had the strongest sprint. For the hard-fighting Kämna, a top placement in the race between the seas ending on Sunday is now within reach.

6th stage near Paris-Nice canceled due to storm

The sixth stage of the parallel World Tour race Paris-Nice had to be canceled due to the storm. The section from Tourves to La Colle-sur-Loup had previously been shortened to 80 kilometers. However, due to the gusts of wind, trees had fallen on the route, which meant that the safety of the drivers could no longer be guaranteed. The race continues on Saturday with the seventh stage from Nice to the Col de la Couillole.