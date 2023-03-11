Home Sports Cycling: Kämna loses leadership at Tirreno-Adriatico
Sports

Cycling: Kämna loses leadership at Tirreno-Adriatico

by admin
Cycling: Kämna loses leadership at Tirreno-Adriatico

Status: 03/10/2023 7:02 p.m

Cyclist Lennard Kämna has lost the lead in the long-distance Tirreno-Adriatico. The 26-year-old finished fifth on stage five – not enough to defend the blue jersey.

The Slovenian Primoz Roglic is first in the overall standings after his second success, Kämna is four seconds behind in second place. “I’m a little disappointed that I lost the shirt”said Kamna. “It was still a good performance. The wind made the race harder, but also more hectic and tactical because you had to follow the wind. The last kilometer was really tough.”

Wind prevents attacks

The stage had to be shortened by almost three kilometers as wind speeds of 65 kilometers per hour prevailed at the finish in Fonte Lardina. Since the wind mainly came from the front, the expected attacks on the final climb didn’t materialize.

Roglic took the lead in a large group just a few meters from the finish and had the strongest sprint. For the hard-fighting Kämna, a top placement in the race between the seas ending on Sunday is now within reach.

6th stage near Paris-Nice canceled due to storm

The sixth stage of the parallel World Tour race Paris-Nice had to be canceled due to the storm. The section from Tourves to La Colle-sur-Loup had previously been shortened to 80 kilometers. However, due to the gusts of wind, trees had fallen on the route, which meant that the safety of the drivers could no longer be guaranteed. The race continues on Saturday with the seventh stage from Nice to the Col de la Couillole.

See also  Olympic standard construction convenience ice rink "Ice Cube" ice sports center is about to open_Beijing_赛时_ Winter Olympics

You may also like

Record – Shiffrin achieves historic victory

Osasuna of LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to...

EM preparation: German hockey men concede defeat against...

Sasa Obradovic (Monaco coach): “I admired every moment”

“Love Chengdu and welcome the Universiade”!More than 1,400...

Winter sports: German ski jumpers weak at the...

Nottingham Forest’s Serge Aurier played for Spurs three...

Free agency in the NFL: The quarterback carousel...

Football Focus: Man Utd’s Wout Weghorst gives full...

Portland wants to sign Matisse Thybulle in free...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy