Cycling: Kiesenhofer back at the Vuelta after a fall

The second Austrian starter crossed the finish line in 155th place, 11:11 minutes behind. The stage win was secured by Charlotte Kool from the Netherlands in a thrilling finish. Shortly before the end, Chloe Dygert (USA) started to sprint, but then had to admit defeat to Kool and her compatriot Marianne Vos.

“I’m really happy. This is my first big win in a Grand Tour. And it’s really nice to be able to do that with the first opportunity for a sprint,” said Kool afterwards, adding: “It was a hectic finale – and we knew that beforehand. I was almost built in, but luckily I found the right rear wheel.”

Vos takes overall lead

The overall lead after the second stage was taken by two-time Olympic champion Vos. The Dutchwoman now leads the Tour of Spain three seconds ahead of Dygert. In third place is Vos’ Jumbo teammate Anna Henderson (GBR), who got the red jersey after winning the opening team time trial.

For Kiesenhofer, the Vuelta is the first major state tour of the year in the new team. The Lower Austrian has been under contract with the professional racing team Israel Premier Tech Roland since the end of January.