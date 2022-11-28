The Belgian champion and winner of four monument classics won the second edition of the race ahead of Matthews and Pogacar. “I’ve been living here for 13 years now and finishing my career as a professional like this is really wonderful”
The last play in a charming theater. Philippe Gilbert has chosen the Montecarlo circuit for his last race of his career. The 40-year-old Belgian, world champion in Valkenburg 2012 and winner of four monumental classics (he only missed the Milan-San Remo), won the second edition of Beking ahead of Michael Matthews and Tadej Pogacar, respectively second and third in the finish line. A day dedicated to sport and solidarity, with the themes of sustainable mobility, road safety and the role of sport in the social fabric.
“I’m really happy! It’s nice to end your career like this. I’ve been living here for 13 years now and finishing my professional career like this is really wonderful” Gilbert said at the end. The criterium took place on a 1,350-metre circuit, around Port Hercule, to be repeated for forty laps. At the start, Princess Stephanie arrived to wait for the runners to greet them, while Prince Albert appeared on the route following the race.
November 27, 2022 (change November 27, 2022 | 22:46)
© breaking latest news