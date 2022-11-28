The last play in a charming theater. Philippe Gilbert has chosen the Montecarlo circuit for his last race of his career. The 40-year-old Belgian, world champion in Valkenburg 2012 and winner of four monumental classics (he only missed the Milan-San Remo), won the second edition of Beking ahead of Michael Matthews and Tadej Pogacar, respectively second and third in the finish line. A day dedicated to sport and solidarity, with the themes of sustainable mobility, road safety and the role of sport in the social fabric.