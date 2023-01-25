Gianni Moscon wants to start again. Not to give up in the face of yet another adversity, this time in the form of a fracture in his left collarbone that the 29-year-old from Astana from Trentino recovered in the Tour Down Under. Moscon underwent surgery in Australia before returning to Italy. “Always ahead, he doesn’t give up”, he writes in a message to the Gazzetta: testimony of the fighting spirit that animates him. “Now he is at home in Austria – explains Giuseppe Martinelli, sports director of Astana -. He will check at the end of the week and then if everything is ok he will be able to start cycling. The return is still to be evaluated, the times will also depend a lot on the situation of the consolidation of the fracture “. Yes, this can only be the time for hypotheses, and one can imagine that Gianni – who didn’t finish the Down Under stage on 20 January – should stay at least a month without competing. And in fact he himself makes a hypothesis: “I’m thinking that I could return to the Gran Camiño at the end of February”. This is the short Spanish stage race (4 days) which is scheduled for February 23rd to 26th and which should mark the seasonal debut of Jonas Vingegaard, the king of the Tour. Moscon is hoping for it.