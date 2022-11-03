The Foret Comunale de Bédoin, a forest of mixed essences, will accompany us for most of the route, up to 1400 meters high. Slopes of 9% are already putting a strain on the leg. After about 11 kilometers, at Chalet Reynard where the road that comes from Sault rejoins, you have the opportunity to stock up on water and use the toilets.

The wood then begins to thin out: to become an arid stony ground overlooking a landscape that alternates villages, hills, vineyards and lavender fields. A spectacle broken only by poles measuring the height of the snow. So, slowly, past the Simpson memorial and the Col des Tempetes at 1829 meters, through the Crete du Levant you reach the Observatoire widening.

Built in 1882 and decommissioned at the onset of the First World War, the observatory was the subject of a refurbishment site for two years which returned the space, now car-free, to pedestrians and cyclists. The project involved the division of visitor flows, the pedestrianization of the courtyard in front of the Observatory and the arrangement of the walking paths along the Crête du Levant. In addition to new car parks further down the RD974, the road between Bédoin and Malaucène, a large concrete staircase has been built that connects the balcony-belvedere to the Observatoire.

There is a little bar before the Chapelle Sainte-Croix where most people drink a beer “with a view” before getting on their bikes again and plunging back downhill, on the asphalt, in the direction of Malaucène. A path of equally daring curves and slopes, on the north side, almost always contained by the woods. Where it is not difficult to catch the spectacle of downhill paragliders and picnics on the Serain hill, among the sheep.

Il marchio Home Bike

In the villages and between the countryside “villages” between Sault, Carpentras, Vaison la Romaine and the jagged Dentelles de Montmirail, where life, before the arduous climb, is still sweet, numerous bed and breakfast, the inns and small hotels with the regional Accueil Vélo label: 450 establishments throughout Provence including restaurateurs, hoteliers and renters where the cyclist is particularly well received. These are mostly simple addresses, but full of books with annedotes, vintage photos and traces of bicycle culture.

Here, as in the restaurants, pay attention to lunch and dinner times: in general there is little flexibility and there is a risk, out of hours, of staying fast. On weekends from spring to summer, in hotels as in bike rental points, it is advisable to book well in advance.

Useful sites

All about Mont Ventoux

Provence a vélo: the public-private association of operators, renters, shops, service providers and accommodation

Bike rental in Bédoin: also for pedal assisted bicycles

Bike rental in Malaucène

Bike rental in Sault

Forecast

Arriving by train: bicycles are accepted, for a fee, on board the French TGVs bearing the bicycle symbol. Regional trains (train express regional) accept bikes for free, but not during peak hours: 7-9, 16.30-18.30