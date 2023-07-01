Cycling: ÖRV-Duo wants to repeat home successes

cycling

The experienced riders Riccardo Zoidl and Lukas Pöstlberger are looking to repeat earlier successes at the Tour of Austria, which begins on Sunday. Zoidl, who was the last Austrian to win in the overall standings in 2013, is aiming for a place on the podium. Pöstlberger has his eye on the Innsbruck stage in particular, which he won in 2015 with a different route at the time.



For Pöstlberger, who has been driving for the Australian Jayco team in the top league since this year, the leg on Monday from St. Anton to the Tyrolean capital is also special because he has been living in Innsbruck for two years. “Of course I’m highly motivated for the home stage, that’s my training route, I know every meter. I have expressed ambitions to my team for this stage,” said Pöstlberger before the start of his third tour of Austria.

A mass sprint in Innsbruck is unlikely because of the demanding finale with the three-time climb to Axams. That could play into the hands of the 2017 Giro stage winner, who has often been successful as a breakaway. In any case, his form is promising, said the Upper Austrian. The 31-year-old finished last week’s state championship in third place behind Gregor Mühlberger and Patrick Gamper. Pöstlberger can cope well with the fact that he will not be competing in the Tour de France this year after the Giro. “I don’t have to do the tour, it’s immensely stressful,” said the four-time participant in the big loop.

Zoidl “still highly motivated”

The 35-year-old Zoidl has never competed in the Tour in his four years abroad with Trek and CCC, but has competed in the Giro, the Vuelta and several other major races. After two one-year breaks, the Upper Austrian has been back for his regular team Wels since 2017. His drive is still unbroken. “I’m still highly motivated, it’s just a lot of fun for me.” That’s why he wants to add another season, confirmed the father of three.

For the Tour of Austria, his ninth, he has set his sights on a podium finish. “It would be a dream if I could repeat the victory again ten years later. The goal is definitely to be on the podium again.” However, the competition is tough and doesn’t just come from the four World Tour racing teams. The Continental teams are now also broad and strong, said Zoidl.

The fact that the Kitzbüheler Horn is not on the program this time is unfavorable for him as a proven climber. “It would be easier for me with a real mountain finish.” Despite the Großglockner being run over on the third stage, he only expects decisive gaps on the final day on the Sunday mountain. “This time it will be close and it will be decided on the last stage.”

Tour of Austria

Stage plan 2023 July 2nd Stage 1 Dornbirn – Dornbirn (147.6 km) July 3rd Stage 2 St. Anton – Innsbruck (158.8 km) July 4th Stage 3 Sillian – St. Johann/Alpendorf (148, 5 km) July 5, 4th stage St. Johann/Alpendorf – Steyr (197 km) July 6, 5th stage Ybbs – Sonntagberg (155.8 km)

Total distance: 807.7 km

Elevation meters: 11,201

