Status: 08.04.2023 5:50 p.m

Outsider Alison Jackson has the third edition of Paris-Roubaix Women won. The Canadian won on Saturday after 145 kilometers from Denain to the Roubaix velodrome ahead of Italy’s Katia Ragusa and Marthe Truyen from Belgium.

The big favorite Lotte Kopecky took seventh place after driving over 17 sectors with 29.2 kilometers of cobblestones. Best German was Romy Kasper in 17th place.

Top group with Lisa Klein

A leading group of almost 20 riders, including Germany’s Lisa Klein, had a maximum lead of almost six minutes. Behind them, a group of favorites with Elisa Longo Borghini, Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes went in pursuit.

Longo Borghini triggered a crash in sector nine with about 38 kilometers to go, in which almost the entire group fell. This benefited the outsiders at the front, who ultimately made it to the finish with a few seconds advantage.

