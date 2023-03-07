Status: 07.03.2023 18:04

Thanks to his Jumbo Visma team’s victory in the team time trial, Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard has overtaken his great rival Tadej Pogacar in the overall standings in the traditional Paris-Nice long-distance race.

On the third stage over 32.2 kilometers around Dampierre-en-Burly, the Dane and his Dutch team were 23 seconds faster than UAE driver Pogacar, who in the end reached the finish as a lone fighter and still contained the damage. Vingegaard, now fifth in the standings, is 11 seconds ahead of Pogacar of Slovenia.

The overall leader’s yellow jersey went to Vingegaard’s compatriot Magnus Cort Nielsen, who was just a second slower than Jumbo with his EF Education team. The German racing team Bora-hansgrohe with two-time overall winner Maximilian Schachmann finished sixth, 25 seconds behind. Schachmann climbed to 17th place overall.

The tour ends in Nice on Sunday. At the race on Tuesday there was an innovation in the regulations: the time of the fourth-best driver in a team was no longer taken, but when the individual drivers crossed the finish line was measured exactly.