Dutch professional cyclist Olav Kooij sprinted to victory on stage five of the long-distance Paris-Nice race.

The 21-year-old from Team Jumbo-Visma relegated former world champion Mads Pedersen (Denmark/Trek-Segafredo) after 212.4 kilometers between Saint-Symphorien-sur-Coise and Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux on Thursday (March 9th, 2023). and the Belgian Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quick Step) on the places.

Max Kanter (Cottbus/Movistar) took fifth place as the best German. Max Walscheid (Neuwied/Cofidis) complained about being unwell and didn’t get on his bike again on Thursday.

Pogacar ahead

Two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia/UAE Emirates) leads the overall standings. The sixth stage on Friday leads over 197.4 kilometers and hilly terrain from Tourves to La Colle-sur-Loup. The preliminary decision in the battle for overall victory is likely to be made on Saturday on the way to the Col de la Couillole, the finish of the seventh stage.