Cycling: Pogacar’s dream ends on the operating table

The 24-year-old Pogacar suffered a scaphoid fracture and other fractures in his left hand in a fall on a descent after 84 kilometers and will probably have to rest for several weeks after the operation, as his UAE team also said. Exactly how long is questionable. “It’s too early to tell. It wasn’t just one bone that was broken, but several. That could complicate things,” said UAE team principal Mauro Gianetti. Pogacar travels back to his home country on Monday.

Apparently the Dane Mikkel Honore caused the fall after a puncture. TV pictures of the incident do not exist. The entire UAE team was still waiting for their superstar and wanted to bring him back into the field, but Pogacar, who has been in a league of his own this season and has already picked up 12 wins of the season, couldn’t go any further. He had won in Liège in 2021 and was the favorite in the classic this time too.

As only the third driver after Davide Rebellin (2004) and Philippe Gilbert (2011), he could have won the Ardennes triple. Whether his start in the Tour de France from July 1st will be shaky due to the injury break is open. In any case, the preparation affects them. Pogacar won the Tour of France in 2020 and 2021, and in 2023 he finished second behind Jonas Vingegaard from Denmark.

Evenepoel show

After Pogacar’s fall, the stage was clear for Evenepoel at Liège – Bastogne – Liège – the 23-year-old Belgian from the Soudal team apparently playfully broke away from the leading group on the “La Redoute” climb with 28 km to go. After a subsequent solo in the rain, he triumphed in the rainbow jersey more than a minute ahead of Briton Thomas Pidcock and Colombian Santiago Buitrago.

Evenpoel said of his fallen competitor Pogacar: “It was a terrible noise behind me. I knew immediately that someone had fallen badly. I wish Tadej a speedy recovery. I know such moments from my career.”

Konrad strong eight

Bora professional Patrick Konrad proved his increasing form in eighth place. The Lower Austrian presented himself in strong condition, as he did last time at the Alps Tour (22nd place overall). In Liège, the 31-year-old was 1:48 minutes behind the winner, who was acclaimed by the home fans.

“At the beginning my legs weren’t super fresh after the Tour of the Alps, but I got better and better during the day. In the end I’m happy to be in the top ten at this monument, I think it’s a nice result,” emphasized Konrad, who will compete in the Giro d’Italia in two weeks like Evenepoel.