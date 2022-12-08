Home Sports Cycling: Q36.5, Nibali’s new team presents itself on 10 January in Zurich
Sports

Cycling: Q36.5, Nibali’s new team presents itself on 10 January in Zurich

by admin
Cycling: Q36.5, Nibali’s new team presents itself on 10 January in Zurich

The Swiss-based professional team, of which Lo Squalo is a consultant, will retire in Calpe from 11 to 21 January

Appointment for 10 January in Zurich (Switzerland) for the presentation of Q36.5, the new professional team (second vision) of Swiss origin whose super-consultant is Vincenzo Nibali, who retired after an extraordinary career last October. Soon after, group retreat in Calpe, Spain from January 11th to 21st. For now there are 23 riders on the team, and among them there are several Italians: Gianluca Brambilla, Walter Calzoni, Filippo Conca, Alessandro Fedeli, Matteo Moschetti, Nicolò Parisini and Antonio Puppio. Among the team’s already defined competitive commitments is the Tour of Rwanda, from 19 to 26 February.

December 8 – 8.05pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Cycling, Nibali positive at Covid from February 13: 'I'm fine "

You may also like

Ibra actor with Verdone. De Laurentiis: ‘A giant...

Everyone wants Bellingham, Real and Liverpool to work....

Du Feng: The knee joints of the Arab...

Fantasy World Championship, Diogo Costa, Theo, Foden, Felix...

Juve, the public prosecutor’s office on Chiellini’s brother:...

Medel: ‘I feel very comfortable in Bologna, I...

Cyclist hit and killed in Friuli: the massacre...

The first day of the World Badminton Federation...

Griner and Bout, the political match between Russia...

Li Fabin won three gold medals at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy