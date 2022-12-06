Home Sports Cycling, Rebellin tragedy: the Vicenza prosecutor’s office sets the autopsy for December 13th
Cycling, Rebellin tragedy: the Vicenza prosecutor’s office sets the autopsy for December 13th

Cycling, Rebellin tragedy: the Vicenza prosecutor’s office sets the autopsy for December 13th

The coroner appointed by the magistrate is Doctor Cirielli. The funerals, scheduled in the Cathedral of Lonigo, are still postponing

The autopsy on the body of Davide Rebellin, the cycling champion from Vicenza who was overwhelmed and killed by a pirate truck on Wednesday 30 November along the Regional road 11 in Montebello (Vicenza), has been scheduled for Tuesday 13 December. The Vicenza Public Prosecutor’s Office has appointed the coroner Vito Cirielli for the autopsy examination.
The investigations by the Carabinieri of Vicenza in just over 24 hours led to the identification of the lorry driver driving the lorry, Wolfgang Rieke, 62, who fled to Germany and with specific precedents for work in Italy who, according to the reconstructions, would have noticed how much happened enough to get out of the truck and get close to the cyclist’s body before getting back on the articulated lorry and running away.

With the postponement of the exam to next week, the time for the funeral scheduled in the Cathedral of Lonigo (Vicenza), where Rebellin’s family lives, is thus lengthened.

December 5th – 6.06pm

