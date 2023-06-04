Cycling routes in Istria | Parenzana and other routes

Istria is the new place-to-be for all two-wheel lovers, with itineraries for families, routes for MTB enthusiasts, great “classics” (such as the Parenzana, also recommended by the New York Times), panoramic bike parks and off-road adventures for those who crave adrenaline. And then along the cycle itineraries in Istria there are bike hotels, packages tailored to cyclists, e-bike charging stations, updated maps, international events. A region to be discovered in the saddle.

Cycle routes in Istria, the new place-to-be for all two-wheel lovers

Con about 160 cataloged itineraries, for all tastes and all legs, the peninsula that extends into the Adriatic Sea between the Gulf of Trieste, the Julian Alps, the Dinaric Alps and the Gulf of Quarnaro is the new, very close frontier for bicycle lovers, in all its forms. The strengths of cycling routes in Istria? A varied territory, which ranges from the jagged coast to the gently undulating hinterlandand a network of services that optimize what nature offers, positioning Istria among the most desirable destinations for those who want to have fun on two wheels.

La Parenzana, the green road between Trieste and Porec

Among the best known routes, the Parenzana stands out, the spectacular cycle path that winds along the railway line which once united, in every sense, Trieste to Poreč (Parenzo). Today the 123 km route – of which 13 km in Italy, 32 km in Slovenia and 78 km in Croatia – is a extraordinary full immersion in a rural landscape, suspended between the Adriatic Sea and the hills of the hinterland. His fame has also crossed the borders of Europe, so much so that this year the authoritative New York Times dedicated an article to her: “A journey full of ancient traditions, sublime food and photographic glimpses of perched villages. History here is measured over millennia and empires: Roman, Byzantine, Venetian, Napoleonic, Austro-Hungarian“.

The Croatian part has been maintained almost entirely and, for its entire length, is spread over one dirt road suitable for both walking and mountain biking. In the section between Buje and Višnjan, six viaducts and seven tunnels have been preserved thanks to maintenance works, which offer shelter from the sun if necessary. Along the road there are several lay-bys and viewpoints, while in Livade (Levade) it is possible to visit the Parenzana Museum. The cycle path is bumpy in some places: for this reason it is only suitable for mountain bikes and not for road and trekking bikes.

From the sea to the hills and back

On the site www.istria-bike.com I’m available maps, GPS routes, location of e-bike charging stations and indications for all the Istrian itineraries: a world to discover, with suggestions on the stages not to be missed and precise indications on the difficulty and travel times of the various itineraries.

The hospitality

Under the initials Istra Bike&Bed all the structures that offer atailor-made welcome for cyclists and amateur cyclists: also in this case the offer is wide and diversified, and ranges from simple private apartments to “boutique bike hotels” (family-run), up to actual hotels. Among the services offered, safe storage for bicycles, the possibility of washing and drying clothes, tools for the maintenance and repair of vehicles and, on request, it is also possible to book transfers with transport of the bicycle included.

Il Bike Center Rabac

Rabac (Porto Albona), a fishing village in the southeastern part of Istria, is one of the most famous and popular MTB destinations on the eastern Adriatic coast: the first bike park in Croatia was built here, while MTB clubs from all over Europe come to this region to train. In one place, enthusiasts have at their disposal, the Bike Park Rabac (with specialized single trail and flow trail tracks with sandy or natural terrain of varying difficulty, ideal for both beginners and expert mountain bikers, multi-purpose track for families and 2 pump track polygons), a well-stocked shop with quality classic and electric mountain bikes , road and trekking bikes, complete equipment and spare parts, drinks and food supplements, and then again a mechanical and electric bike rental service, workshop, storage, washing area and a transport service.

The highlight event? On 8 October starting from Poreč (Parenzo) will be staged Istria300 – Ride your Limits! – the bicycle race that crosses the whole of Istria.

