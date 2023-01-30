Home Sports Cycling: San Juan, last stage in Welsford. Jakobsen, what a risk!
Cycling: San Juan, last stage in Welsford. Jakobsen, what a risk!

Cycling: San Juan, last stage in Welsford. Jakobsen, what a risk!

In the seventh fraction Nizzolo unsuccessfully tries to anticipate the sprint and finishes third. The Dutchman hit by a spectator’s cell phone loses his glasses. Final classification to the Colombian Lopez, 2nd Ganna

Sam Welsford won the seventh and final stage of the Vuelta San Juan, in Argentina. The Australian of the Dsm, born in 1996, thus obtained an encore in the sprint after the sixth stage: our Nizzolo had sent proof to mock everyone by anticipating the sprint but he then finished third behind Jakobsen too. The latter took a big risk in the sprint: he was hit by a spectator’s mobile phone and lost his glasses. The Dutchman, as is known, had risked his life in the 2020 Tour of Poland after an accident with Groenewegen. It should be noted that in the final the world champion Evenepoel and Quinn Simmons had tried to anticipate the sprint.
The final classification went to the Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez (team Medellin). On the final podium also our Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers) and Sergio Higuita (Col, Bora-Hansgrohe). Now for Ganna and Viviani the focus moves to the European Track Championships on the calendar from 8 to 12 February in Grenchen: from Friday they will train in Montichiari with coach Marco Villa.

THE PREVIOUS STAGES – The first fraction went to Sam Bennett (Irl, Bora-Hansgrohe). The second to Fabio Jakobsen (Ola, Soudal-Quick Step). The third to Quinn Simmons (USA, Trek-Segafredo). The fourth to Fernando Gaviria (Col, Movistar). The fifth to Miguel Angel Lopez (Col, Medellin). The sixth to Sam Welsford (Aus, Dsm).

January 30, 2023 (change January 30, 2023 | 01:06)

