Home Sports Cycling, Sazka Tour for Rota stage and leader’s jersey
Sports

Cycling, Sazka Tour for Rota stage and leader’s jersey

by admin
Cycling, Sazka Tour for Rota stage and leader’s jersey

Success in the Czech Republic for the Intermarché rider. At the Tour of Poland last stage in Demare, the race in Hayter. Victory for the Slovenian intern Govekar at the Vuelta Burgos

Finally an Italian success. In the second stage of the Sazka Tour, Olomouc-Pustevny of 190 km, Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) preceded Oscrar Onley (Dsm) and Domenico Pozzovivo, teammate of the winner. In the ranking Rota becomes the leader of the race. Tomorrow the third stage, Moravska Trebova-Dlouhe Strane of 148.7 km.

Return Burgos

Again an intern surprises everyone in the fourth stage of the Vuelta Burgos. Slovenian Matevz Govekar (Bahrain Victorius) won the 169km Torresandino-Ciudad Romana de Clunia. The xxenne beat French Retailleau of Ag2r in the uphill sprint. Behind them Goldstein (Israel), Serry (Quicl Step), Gamper (Bor), Azparren (Euskaltel) and Lluis Mas from Movistar. The group of the best let it go, reaching the finish line four minutes late and with Pavel Sivakov who keeps the leader’s jersey of the general classification. Tomorrow last stage Lermas-Lagunas de Neila of 170 km.

In Poland

The last stage of the Tour of Poland, Valsir-Krakow of 177.8 km, was won by the French sprinter Arnaud Demare (Groupama) who preceded the Dutch Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and the German Phil Bauhaus ( Bahrain). The British Ethan Hayter (Ineos) won the Tour of Poland.

August 5, 2022 (change August 5, 2022 | 18:54)

© breaking latest news

See also  Shooting at a campground in Iowa: four victims. The attacker also died, he was 23 years old

You may also like

Rice body:Chelsea wants to package Dumfries and Casadi,...

Overcome the sleepy “male” and create a “good”...

Riso Scotti, debut in Livorno Vigevano begins with...

Shenhua coach: The team is emotional and needs...

Cortina, another reinforcement: after Traversa comes Seede in...

American women’s basketball player convicted of drug smuggling...

Cirinnà ‘claims’ the 24 thousand euros found in...

The latest gold medal list of the World...

Inter: Casadei between Chelsea, loan or permanence

Chinese Super League – Felipe made a great...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy