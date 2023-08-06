Cycling: Schachmann does not participate in the World Cup

Status: 04.08.2023 4:38 p.m

Since 1966, Germany has been waiting for a title in the world championship road bike race. In Glasgow, too, the chances are slim. Maximilian Schachmann decided not to take part, hopes rested on Nils Politt.

The 29-year-old chessman will not take part due to lack of form, Jannik Steimle will take his place. After the two races in Spain last weekend, Schachmann approached the Federation of German Cyclists and announced that his form did not allow him to perform well, said BDR Vice President Marcus Burghardt at a press conference in Glasgow: “The Max has high standards for himself and is success-oriented. He couldn’t live up to that.”

The German time trial champion Nils Politt will lead the team as captain. The German team, which has been waiting for a world title since Rudi Altig’s success in 1966, is not one of the favourites. “It would be super nice to get a top result from a small group,” said Politt, who has the Belgians around defending champion Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert as well as the Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel and the Slovenian tour second Tadej Pogacar on the bill . Politt will drive together with Pogacar in the UAE team in the future.

Greipel: “Of course they belong to the underdogs”

Politt believes the 170-mile race has a few surprises in store. “Anyone who sits in front of the TV on Sunday will think after the first lap: what kind of world championship is this? There are a lot of corners, there are many corners. We don’t expect a large field that is fighting for victory. It will be difficult to control,” said the former Tour stage winner. According to John Degenkolb, if it rains, it wouldn’t be a disadvantage: “We’re prepared mentally for the possibility that it could rain and play into our hands.”

Long-standing top sprinter André Greipel will act as national coach for the first time on Sunday. “Of course we’re among the underdogs. But I’m assuming that we have the drivers and the class to finish in the top ten,” said Greipel.