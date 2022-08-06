Bologna, 6 August 2022 – Dessert after Tour de France , or an appetizer of the great start of 2024 which will take place between Florence and Bologna with at least three stops on Italian soil. On October 1st at Tour of Emilia there should be the second round of the duel between Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, absolute protagonists of the cycling of the future.

Spectacular San Luca

An increasingly spectacular high-level Giro dell’Emilia. The 2022 edition should have the best of world cycling at the start, with the first and second of the last Tour de France. Slovenian Tadej Pogacar has already announced his presence, but Jonas is also expected at the start Vingegaard , for the first time in the yellow jersey in Paris. Last year the Dane ran as a wingman for Roglic , who won by authority, while Pogacar put mileage in his legs to prepare for Lombardy. But considering that in 2024 Bologna and Florence will be the protagonists of the start of the Grand Boucle, it is likely that the two will test each other to the end looking for victory. All with a look at Lombardy scheduled a week later and which will be the last race in Vincenzo’s career Nibali .

