The Veronese was competing with the young Dutchman Hoppezak, now he’s retiring with Ineos-Grenadiers in Mallorca

Success of the Dutch duo made up of Niki Terpstra and Yoeri Havik in the Six Days of Rotterdam which ended on Sunday: with 384 points, they were the only duo who finished at full laps. For Terpstra, road winner in his career including a Tour of Flanders and a Paris-Roubaix, it was the last race of his career.

Second position (414 points, one lap) for the Belgian couple formed by Lindsay De Vylder and Jules Hesters, while Elia Viviani, who competed with the young Dutchman Vincent Hoppezak (400 points, one lap). The Rio 2016 Olympian – in the Omnium on the track – said he was satisfied with the work done: “Nice week of intensity to be ready in January”, his comment.

Now Viviani will join the teammates of Ineos-Grenadiers (including Filippo Ganna) who are in retreat until December 19 on the island of Mallorca, in Spain.

December 11, 2022

