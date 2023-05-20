Cycling, skin irritation in intimate areas and chafing cream

If your passion for cycling causes you skin irritation in intimate areas, you may need an anti-chafing cream. Redness or actual skin rashes between the perineum and groin area are not all that rare among those who have a passion for cycling. AND it’s not even a question of how many km you do or how many hours you spend in the saddle: under certain conditions, the contact between the saddle and the genital area can already cause skin problems for cyclists, so it could be useful to use a so-called “cushion cream”, or saddle cream as found in many e-shops. The conditional is a must, because before resorting to this preventive solution, or a post-activity soothing cream, there may be other solutions to consider

Cyclist’s skin problems in intimate areas: what are they?

Most of the time the cyclist’s skin problems in the intimate areas are simple passing redness, but these should already turn on the light of doubt that something is not right. Even more so if we are dealing with more serious problems which, if they occurred in other parts of the body, would quickly lead us to call a dermatologist.

I main types of skin problems related to pedaling can be:

Dryness : due to friction, which can generate cracking or, in more acute cases, dermatitis.

: due to friction, which can generate cracking or, in more acute cases, dermatitis. Itching : due both to rubbing and to the use of wrong fabrics

: due both to rubbing and to the use of wrong fabrics Skin redness : it can be the direct consequence of both dryness and itching

: it can be the direct consequence of both dryness and itching Folliculitis : due to the friction, the bulbs lose their hair and secrete inflammatory liquids, hence the irritation

: due to the friction, the bulbs lose their hair and secrete inflammatory liquids, hence the irritation Furunculosis: a bacterial inflammation of one or more pimples in the intimate area.

Cycling and skin irritation in intimate areas: the causes

They are different causes of skin irritation in intimate areas for those who practice cycling. They apply to road cyclists as well as mountain bikers and cycle tourists and do not distinguish between males and females.

1. Unsuitable saddle: each of us has our own pelvis conformation and if there are no absolutely wrong saddles, there are however saddles that are unsuitable for the way in which we support our ischial bones (or tuberosities). In addition to our anatomy, the choice of saddle should depend on the type of bike and activity we do, and therefore on the “putting on the saddle” or position we mainly adopt (racing bikes and MTBs are two totally different worlds, and so also in the intermediate nuances such as gravel, or other activities such as cycle tourism or trekking bikes).

2. Unsuitable caseback: a more or less suitable pad can really make the difference, even before possibly changing the saddle. Even the pads are designed on the basis of the shape of the pelvis, primarily with the distinction between women’s models and men’s models, and then also for other characteristics, from the materials – by now the gel has almost been supplanted by foams – to their density, the presence of supports and conformation. And here everyone has to try very patiently until he finds the right model for him. If you want to know more, you can also read 5 tips for choosing MTB shorts.

3. Unsuitable fabrics: yes, it can often also be the type of fabric that, in contact with the skin, can cause irritation. And if it applies to t-shirts or socks, it can also apply to cycling shorts. Reasonably no one uses the cycling shorts with chamois pads that were popular in the seventies any more, but it doesn’t mean that one can’t have a particular sensitivity towards certain synthetic technical fabrics now almost exclusively used in sportswear.

4. Wrong behaviors: Well yes, there can also be some personal responsibility in some cases of skin irritation in intimate areas due to cycling. For example, shave your groin and then immediately go out on your bike, or poor hygiene.

5. Heavy sweating: there is also the case that profuse perspiration and the use of shorts that are not perfectly breathable, or with a reduced ability to prevent perspiration from stagnating in intimate areas, can cause an excess of humidity which, with the continuous movement of pedaling and rubbing with the fabric and the saddle causes intimate redness.

When to use anti chafing cream on your bike

If after changing shorts and saddle, and improving your riding position with a biomechanic, your intimate skin problems while cycling persist, then it’s time for an anti-chafing cream.

First important thing to know: cycling anti-chafing creams are specific because they are water-based: this means that it does not “solidify” with sweat and heat, as could happen with baby creams (which at most can be used after the activity).

Second thing: although they are also called pad creams, they should not be applied on the bottom but on the skin in the intimate areas. This happened once upon a time, when the pad was made of chamois leather, or similar, and needed to be softened. Today the pads are already soft, and you need to protect the skin, so it must be applied to the skin.

Third thing: there are specific ones for men and womenprecisely by virtue of the fact that men and women in their private parts are different and have different needs and precautions.

Fourth thing: inevitably the case back will come into contact with the cream. The specific ones for cycling, water-based, they wash without leaving stains or streaks; generic ones for the skin, for children or adults, could contain ingredients that leave stains or streaks or attack the fabric or materials of the pad.

READ ALSO: Cycling, bloating and flatulence: because when cycling, air forms in the belly

Photo by Martin Magnemyr / Alex Lamb / Munbaik Cycling Clothing

Advertising