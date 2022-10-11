Despite the difficult period, granfondisti have a great desire to pedal along the climbs of the Belluno Dolomites. This is demonstrated by the 1005 registrations for the 28th Sportful Dolomiti Race received by the Pedale Feltrino secretariat on Monday 10 October at 12.30 with the opening of registrations.

In a scarce hour the Griglia del Lupo, made up of the first 500 members, was already full. But registrations are continuing in these hours (they will close on June 5, 2023) and at the time of writing the press release the recorder marked 1,005 subscribers.

“This opening of registrations was also a test for us to understand how the trend was in anticipation of 2023 – confesses Ivan Piol, president of the organizing committee – we were a little worried but waiting to understand how they would be oriented. the participants. We were very happy and in some ways surprised by the numerous adhesions. For us these are important numbers, in an hour we have sold out the 500 bibs of the Griglia del Lupo. I believe that my prediction according to which we are moving towards a selection of the most representative events and which have a high quality / price combination is correct and confirms that the right formula we have focused on is right, the granfondists are rewarding us right now and we hope to have numerous other adhesions between now and the end of May “.

The Sportful Dolomiti Race will take place on Sunday 18 June 2023 with start and finish in Feltre. There are two routes available to cyclists: the Gran Fondo of 204km and almost 5,000m in altitude with Cima Campo, Passo Manghen, Passo Rolle and Passo Croce d’Aune to climb; the Medio of 120km and almost 3,000 m in altitude with Cima Campo, Passo Brocon (from Val Malene), Ronche-Rugna wall in Lamon and Passo Croce d’Aune to be tackled.

And it is precisely to understand whether to keep the terrible wall of Ronche – Rugna which was the subject of a survey in the social profiles. The organizing committee asked the cyclists whether to keep the 800m with peaks at 22% gradient and the pushers of the Draghi rugby group to help those in more difficulty or opt for a lighter variant. A doubt resolved in 24 hours by 64% of cyclists who asked the question “do you want it in 2023?” answered “Absolutely yes”, while 36% replied “No, I care about my legs!”