Sports

Cycling, the 2026 World Championships assigned to Canada and 2027 to France

The announcement during the Wollongong congress: those of Haute-Savoie will be a special edition with all the disciplines present as in the Olympics

The International Cycling Union has assigned France to organize the 2027 World Championships. The course will be in Haute-Savoie. This was decided by the UCI at the congress in Wollongong, Australia, where the 2022 World Championships are underway. The 2027 World Cup will be held from 11 to 26 September with all disciplines as in the Olympics. France got the better of the other candidate Netherlands.

In summary, here is where the next Road Cycling World Championships will take place after Recapitulating: 2023 Glasgow and Scotland, 2024 Zurich (Switzerland), 2025 Rwanda, 2026 Montreal (Canada), 2027 Haute-Savoie (France).

