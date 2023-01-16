Enthusiasm. With this spirit, the Corratec Team is preparing to enter the new season with the professional team ranks. The Italian team has been in retreat in Montecatini for a few days and is working to be ready for the first seasonal appointments. “An Italian team with many Italians – says Serge Parsani, Corratec team manager – and Fabiana Luperini will take turns in the flagship with me and Francesco Frassi”. The last female winner of a grand tour (Giro d’Italia 2008) is ready to start the new adventure. “The first race I will follow in the flagship is the Saudi Tour (from January 30th to February 2nd, ed). I found very motivated guys, young with the desire to do well”.