The team will start on January 22 in Argentina with the Tour of San Juan. Many Italian riders and the news on the sporting director. “I will make my Saudi Tour debut”
Enthusiasm. With this spirit, the Corratec Team is preparing to enter the new season with the professional team ranks. The Italian team has been in retreat in Montecatini for a few days and is working to be ready for the first seasonal appointments. “An Italian team with many Italians – says Serge Parsani, Corratec team manager – and Fabiana Luperini will take turns in the flagship with me and Francesco Frassi”. The last female winner of a grand tour (Giro d’Italia 2008) is ready to start the new adventure. “The first race I will follow in the flagship is the Saudi Tour (from January 30th to February 2nd, ed). I found very motivated guys, young with the desire to do well”.
Season
—
Professional team that has roughly set up their appointments waiting for important answers. “We will start in Argentina. The rest of your planning will depend a lot on the wild cards that might come along. Our hope is for the Giro d’Italia, it would be a good start” underlines Parsani.
The organic
—
Matthew Amelia
David Baldaccini
Antonio Barac (Cro)
Valerio Conti
Nicholas Dalla Valle
Stefano Gandin
Alessandro Iacchi
Alexander Konychev
Julius Masotto
Marco Murgano
Simone Olivero
Charlie Quarterman (Gb)
Lorenzo Quartucci
Jan Stockli (All)
Veljko Stojnic (Ser)
Nicolas German Tivani (Arg)
Karel Vacek (R.Cec)
Etienne Van Empel (Ola)
Attilio Viviani
Samuel Zambelli
January 16, 2023 (change January 16, 2023 | 18:29)
