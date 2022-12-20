In Cassano d’Adda, in the splendid setting of the Castello Visconteo, everything is ready for a record-breaking edition to celebrate 130 medals in 2022
The 2021 edition represented the return to ‘normality’ after the pandemic; the 2022 edition will be the record-breaking edition. The Giro d’Onore of the Italian cycling federation is back on Wednesday 21 December, this year in Cassano d’Adda in the splendid setting of the Castello Visconteo. A Tour of Honor full of surprises and on the occasion of which all the protagonists of the season that has just ended will parade: athletes, technicians, managers, federal partners and all those who have made this incredible year possible. It will be an occasion to pay homage, among others, to athletes such as Vincenzo Nibali, the man of the great Tours and the Italian classics, Filippo Ganna, who brought the hour record back to Italy, the women’s pursuit quartet and of the junior pursuit, who gave Italy the first historic titles in the specialty, the champions of para-cycling, in the light of the World Cup and the European Championships, Simone Avondetto and Gaia Tormena, off-road world champions, the fantastic guys in the speed sector, who brought Italy back into the world elite.
Direct streaming
—
Among the most eagerly awaited surprises was the unveiling of the new federal logo, chosen through a call to which more than 500 subjects from all over the world responded. A logo capable of summarizing the values of cycling and which will accompany the Federation in all forms of communication for the coming years, representing its historical importance and at the same time the ability to evolve with the times. To allow as many people as possible to enjoy this great celebration, the Federation has decided to broadcast the event in live streaming, which will be possible to follow on Gazzetta TV and on the federal website. All the winners will be thanked by the enthusiasts and the highest civil and sporting authorities present, starting with the presidents of CONI and the Paralympic Committee Giovanni Malagò and Luca Pancalli. Appointment then see you tomorrow, December 21, at 15.30.
December 20, 2022 (change December 20, 2022 | 16:21)
© breaking latest news