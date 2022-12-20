Home Sports Cycling, the Giro d’onore on Thursday 21 December live video on the Gazzetta from 3.30pm
Sports

Cycling, the Giro d’onore on Thursday 21 December live video on the Gazzetta from 3.30pm

by admin
Cycling, the Giro d’onore on Thursday 21 December live video on the Gazzetta from 3.30pm

In Cassano d’Adda, in the splendid setting of the Castello Visconteo, everything is ready for a record-breaking edition to celebrate 130 medals in 2022

The 2021 edition represented the return to ‘normality’ after the pandemic; the 2022 edition will be the record-breaking edition. The Giro d’Onore of the Italian cycling federation is back on Wednesday 21 December, this year in Cassano d’Adda in the splendid setting of the Castello Visconteo. A Tour of Honor full of surprises and on the occasion of which all the protagonists of the season that has just ended will parade: athletes, technicians, managers, federal partners and all those who have made this incredible year possible. It will be an occasion to pay homage, among others, to athletes such as Vincenzo Nibali, the man of the great Tours and the Italian classics, Filippo Ganna, who brought the hour record back to Italy, the women’s pursuit quartet and of the junior pursuit, who gave Italy the first historic titles in the specialty, the champions of para-cycling, in the light of the World Cup and the European Championships, Simone Avondetto and Gaia Tormena, off-road world champions, the fantastic guys in the speed sector, who brought Italy back into the world elite.

Direct streaming

Among the most eagerly awaited surprises was the unveiling of the new federal logo, chosen through a call to which more than 500 subjects from all over the world responded. A logo capable of summarizing the values ​​of cycling and which will accompany the Federation in all forms of communication for the coming years, representing its historical importance and at the same time the ability to evolve with the times. To allow as many people as possible to enjoy this great celebration, the Federation has decided to broadcast the event in live streaming, which will be possible to follow on Gazzetta TV and on the federal website. All the winners will be thanked by the enthusiasts and the highest civil and sporting authorities present, starting with the presidents of CONI and the Paralympic Committee Giovanni Malagò and Luca Pancalli. Appointment then see you tomorrow, December 21, at 15.30.

See also  Cagliari in Serie B: Giulini's second time

December 20, 2022 (change December 20, 2022 | 16:21)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Milan, the balance of Dubai

Ke Jie loses in Chunlan Cup Go match

Alfa Romeo Giulia: SWB Zagato, new one-of-a-kind. Design...

Bledsoe scored 51 points, Shanghai men’s basketball team...

Haller, the light out of the tunnel: after...

Bayern struggling with Neuer’s replacement: Navas gains share

Cagliari: Andrea Cossu, 3-year-old daspo for a punch

Vialli, in the London clinic where he is...

Vidal, jab at Mbappé after ko against Argentina:...

Inter-Scalvini, summit with Atalanta. It’s about Bastoni’s contract

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy