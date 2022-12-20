The 2021 edition represented the return to ‘normality’ after the pandemic; the 2022 edition will be the record-breaking edition. The Giro d’Onore of the Italian cycling federation is back on Wednesday 21 December, this year in Cassano d’Adda in the splendid setting of the Castello Visconteo. A Tour of Honor full of surprises and on the occasion of which all the protagonists of the season that has just ended will parade: athletes, technicians, managers, federal partners and all those who have made this incredible year possible. It will be an occasion to pay homage, among others, to athletes such as Vincenzo Nibali, the man of the great Tours and the Italian classics, Filippo Ganna, who brought the hour record back to Italy, the women’s pursuit quartet and of the junior pursuit, who gave Italy the first historic titles in the specialty, the champions of para-cycling, in the light of the World Cup and the European Championships, Simone Avondetto and Gaia Tormena, off-road world champions, the fantastic guys in the speed sector, who brought Italy back into the world elite.