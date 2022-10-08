The historical period is not the best, but optimism is at home at Pedale Feltrino which looks to the future and on Monday 10 October registrations will open for the 28th edition of the Sportful Dolomiti Race, the Feltre granfondo which will take place on 18 June 2023 and that every year brings thousands of amateurs to climb the Belluno Dolomites (Cima Campo, Passo Manghen, Passo Rolle, Passo Croce d’Aune and Passo Brocon) offering 2 routes: Gran Fondo of 204km and almost 5,000m of altitude difference and Medio Fondo of 120km and 3.000m of elevation gain.

The time “x” on Monday 10 October will start at 12.30 and the first 500 online subscribers will be guaranteed a starting place in the “Griglia del Lupo”, the one that will start first. Then the other wave grids, to ensure a more peaceful start for everyone.

“With the 2023 edition we hope to return to normality – comments Ivan Piol, president of the organizing committee and of Pedale Feltrino – after the difficult experiences of the post pandemic of 2021 and 2022, we hope that 2023 will be the year of the return to numbers close to those of 2018 and 2019. We are aware that the costs have increased, but we have decided to make an effort and we have not increased the registration fees, while maintaining the quality of the services that we will offer to the granfondisti who will reach Feltre to live the thrill of the Sportful Dolomiti Race. Unfortunately we cannot decrease the fee because the costs are clear to everyone, we still have to face the drop in registrations suffered by all the events due to the pandemic and the accounts must balance at the end of the event “.

Why open registrations 8 months before the event?

Because the Granfondo di Feltre is not like the others: it cannot be improvised, it must be loved, studied in its path, prepared in every detail and savored km after km. It must be fixed on the calendar in time because from 1 January 2023 it will become the goal of cycling and the moment of the finish in Feltre will become the emotion to be savored until the last meter.

After all, this is the charm of the Sportful Dolomiti Race, a journey that begins months before perhaps in the company of some cycling friends and culminates on June 18 with the strongest emotion: being able to say at the finish line “I did it!” .

What moves the Sportful Dolomiti Race?

In 2022 almost 4,000 cyclists arrived in Feltre (275 were women), coming from 92 Italian provinces, of these 600 are foreign cyclists from 35 different countries of the world (all 5 continents represented, the farthest from Singapore and the Canada).

The organizing machine moves: a committee made up of 10 people, 1 operational secretariat all year round, about 1,300 volunteers on the days of the event including road signs, secretariat, race pack management, doctors and nurses, mechanics, car and motorbike relays, cyclist recovery service, refreshment points, starting grids, bike parks, pasta parties, post-cycling “sweepers” and other minor services.

The event is broadcast in live streaming, in 2022 it recorded over 14,320 users connected through the website with peaks of 4,180 connections at the same time. To these are added the 3,560 connected from the facebook page.

In addition to the Italian industry journalists, journalists from France, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, England and the United States arrive in Feltre to follow the event.

The details of the opening of registrations can be found on www.sportfuldolomitirace.it