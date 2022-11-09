Home Sports Cycling, the post-Giro d’Italia circuit finds a home in Pieve di Soligo
Cycling, the post-Giro d'Italia circuit finds a home in Pieve di Soligo

Cycling, the post-Giro d'Italia circuit finds a home in Pieve di Soligo

The post-Giro circuit is now at home in the Marca. After the recent precedents in Montebelluna and the last edition in Valdobbiadene, the Cycling Stars Criterium will land for the first time in 2023 in Pieve di Soligo. The date to be circled is Monday 29 May, the day after the grand finale of the Giro d’Italia in Rome. The direction is always the same: organizers Enrico Bonsembiante and former world champion Alessandro Ballan, who will try to replicate the tourist-sporting success of Valdobbiadene with 10,000 appearances and high-sounding names such as Vincenzo Nibali.

A party strongly desired by the mayor Stefano Soldan (cycling is at home in Pieve: just think of the historic Juniores International) and by the regional councilor Alberto Villanova. A few days after the two Treviso crossings (in the Pergine Valsugana-Caorle and Oderzo-Val di Zoldo hamlets), the fans of the Marca will be able to enjoy the protagonists of the pink race up close, the rulers of the key stages and perhaps the final winner himself.

In addition to the “big” kermesse, the women’s circuit, a novelty of the last edition, and the challenge of the former professionals will be proposed again. The thread of a tradition that in the new millennium had gone a little dying out is being re-established. Famous, for example, was the Castelfranco circuit, whose last edition dates back to 2008. But there were also many post-Giro appointments in the rest of Italy, only to fail.

The Ballan-Bonsembiante tandem has the merit of having re-proposed them, animating the squares and extending the pink magic by 24 hours. A happening that excites fans both young and old, an unmissable opportunity for photos, autographs and chat with their favorites, away from the efforts of the Dolomites and finally relaxing after three hard weeks of Giro.

