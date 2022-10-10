A perhaps unprecedented arrival at the parade. Six teammates who are the only components of the breakaway, six teammates who occupy the top six positions at the finish. A test of strength that saw the protagonist Borgo Molino Ormelle, dominating Sunday in the Juniores in Cividale del Friuli.

A sensational verdict – favored by the wind – which took shape at less than 90 km, when the neroverde sextet broke the delay and incredibly surprised the group. Matteo Rapporti won the first high of the year, preceding in the order Milosevic, De Monte, Scalco, Favero and Delle Vedove.

A team masterpiece destined to enter the history of Ormelle and, more generally, of the Juniores. An undertaking destined to rise to the symbolic image of the amazing 2022 of the team of ds Cristian Pavanello. «The boys were good at exploiting the wind, making the difference», commented the diesse Pavanello, «they gave life to an action that is rarely seen in this category. They were good and we like the idea of ​​having “rewarded” the constant commitment of a team man like Rapporti ». Who welcomed the coup with enthusiasm: «I am very happy for a victory that is the result of a wonderful team game. I want to dedicate it to my parents and to the whole team that has always given me the opportunity to race ».

Meanwhile, at the Giro dei Cinque Laghi in Vittorio Veneto, the end-of-season classic for Allievi, the tricolor Filippo Cettolin sealed a “super” season – last outing in the San Vendemiano jersey, from 2023 with Ormelle – with the pearl 12 of the ‘year. «Closing a 2022 full of satisfactions in this way is special», underlined Fabrizio Furlan, president of San Vendemiano, «we can only thank Filippo for what he has been able to do with our jersey, wishing him many more victories. A season that gives us the right enthusiasm to look forward and plan for 2023 ».