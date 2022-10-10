Home Sports Cycling, the six from Borgo Molino Ormelle arrive on parade in Cividale
Sports

Cycling, the six from Borgo Molino Ormelle arrive on parade in Cividale

by admin
Cycling, the six from Borgo Molino Ormelle arrive on parade in Cividale

A perhaps unprecedented arrival at the parade. Six teammates who are the only components of the breakaway, six teammates who occupy the top six positions at the finish. A test of strength that saw the protagonist Borgo Molino Ormelle, dominating Sunday in the Juniores in Cividale del Friuli.

A sensational verdict – favored by the wind – which took shape at less than 90 km, when the neroverde sextet broke the delay and incredibly surprised the group. Matteo Rapporti won the first high of the year, preceding in the order Milosevic, De Monte, Scalco, Favero and Delle Vedove.

A team masterpiece destined to enter the history of Ormelle and, more generally, of the Juniores. An undertaking destined to rise to the symbolic image of the amazing 2022 of the team of ds Cristian Pavanello. «The boys were good at exploiting the wind, making the difference», commented the diesse Pavanello, «they gave life to an action that is rarely seen in this category. They were good and we like the idea of ​​having “rewarded” the constant commitment of a team man like Rapporti ». Who welcomed the coup with enthusiasm: «I am very happy for a victory that is the result of a wonderful team game. I want to dedicate it to my parents and to the whole team that has always given me the opportunity to race ».

Meanwhile, at the Giro dei Cinque Laghi in Vittorio Veneto, the end-of-season classic for Allievi, the tricolor Filippo Cettolin sealed a “super” season – last outing in the San Vendemiano jersey, from 2023 with Ormelle – with the pearl 12 of the ‘year. «Closing a 2022 full of satisfactions in this way is special», underlined Fabrizio Furlan, president of San Vendemiano, «we can only thank Filippo for what he has been able to do with our jersey, wishing him many more victories. A season that gives us the right enthusiasm to look forward and plan for 2023 ».

See also  Beijing Winter Olympics venues and supporting infrastructure construction has come to an end

You may also like

Sergio Brighenti, the former Inter and Sampdoria footballer...

Low offensive efficiency, high turnover, high finals repeat?The...

Soccer. The LongaroneAlpina exonerates Tormen, team for now...

Combat sports, on October 29 Bellator in Milan

Sleep interrupted? This is what nocturnal awakenings depend...

Sottil applauds the mentality of his team: “An...

Volleyball A3. Colussi: “Winning at the debut and...

Nottingham Forest, McGovern: “Me, the 80s and the...

Volleyball A3. Novello, super numbers in the victorious...

Smartphone addiction: in Sardinia the first tour operator...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy